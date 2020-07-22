Tajiri Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is pleased to announce that it will raise CDN$1.5 million by way of non-brokered private placement of units.

The placement units will be priced at $0.15 per and consist of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will provide the holder the right to acquire an additional common share at $0.30 for a period of 24 months (two years) from the closing date of the offering. The warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause whereby in the event that the common shares of the Company, as measured by the Volume Weighted Average Price (or 'VWAP') over a three week period, trade at or above $0.50 cents the Company may provide notice(by way of standard press release) to the holders that the warrants must be exercised within 30 days or expire.

The offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, may include participation by insiders with funds being used for acquisitions, exploration of the Company's high value gold exploration assets, and general working capital. Fees may be paid on portions of the offering.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.

For further information: Tajiri Resources Corp., Graham Keevil, President, CEO, 604-642-0115 or Toll Free 866-345-0115604-642-0116 (FAX), [email protected], www.tajirigold.com

