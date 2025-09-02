Tajiri Acquires a Majority Interest in the Yono Gold Property, Guyana, Contiguous to 7.9 Moz of Gold Resources

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Tajiri") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its strategic acquisition of a 65% interest in the Yono Gold Property (the "Acquisition") located in Guyana, South America.

The Yono Gold Property is strategically situated just 170 metres from significant gold resources totalling approximately 5.2 million and 2.7 million ounces (Indicated and Inferred) on the adjacent Oko and Oko West Properties, owned by G2 Goldfields and G Mining Ventures.1

Terms of the Acquisition were first announced July 18, 2024. As consideration, Tajiri has issued 40,000,000 common shares to Nebula Resources Inc. or its shareholders ("Nebula"), a private Guyana-registered company. Nebula retains a 35% interest in the Yono Gold Property, free carried until completion of a positive bankable feasibility study.

CEO & President Graham Keevil commented "We are thrilled to have finalized our acquisition of a majority interest in the Yono Gold Project. There are over 7 million ounces of compliant gold resources within such a close proximity to the projects boundaries that it is extremely rare for a Company of our current size to be able to gain a foothold into such an opportunity. Furthermore, the existence of numerous historically mined alluvial areas and the mapping of local scale geological structures favourable to gold deposition extending within the Yono project boundaries present walk-up exploration targets for the Company. Couple that with a plethora of pre-existing, publicly available exploration data that will provide a blueprint for fast tracking our exploration efforts the situation is positively unique. The goal, as always, will be creating shareholder value through exploration and adding additional development potential to what is already one of, if not, the premier gold mine development situation in the world today. Simply put our level of excitement for the Yono Gold Project cannot be understated, this could be a truly transformational acquisition for the Company."

_____________________________________ 1 The disclosure and/or Figure 1 in this news release includes information on properties adjacent to Tajiri's projects. Tajiri has no interest in or rights to acquire any interest in such adjacent properties, and the information presented is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Yono Gold Property. The results from adjacent properties are disclosed strictly to provide context and should not be interpreted as suggesting that similar results will be obtained from the Yono Gold Property.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition

Ownership: Tajiri now holds a 65% interest in the Yono Gold Property, with Nebula retaining 35% through a Guyana trust structure that complies with local law.

Tajiri now holds a 65% interest in the Yono Gold Property, with Nebula retaining 35% through a trust structure that complies with local law. Joint Venture: An exploration JV has been formed with Tajiri as manager and controlling vote; key strategic decisions require unanimous approval.

An exploration JV has been formed with Tajiri as manager and controlling vote; key strategic decisions require unanimous approval. No Minimum Spend: Tajiri has no mandated minimum expenditure commitments.

Tajiri has no mandated minimum expenditure commitments. Feasibility Upside: Upon a positive bankable feasibility study, Nebula must fund its share or convert its 35% interest into either a 10% NPI or 2.5% NSR, with a reinstatement right if certain expenditure thresholds are not met.

Two directors of Tajiri - Messrs. Dominic O'Sullivan and Robert Power - are indirect shareholders of Nebula. As a result, the Acquisition constituted a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Acquisition was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration therefor exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company also reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange it will raise up to CDN$1.1 million through a non-brokered private placement. The placement will see the Company issue units at a price of $0.07 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.14 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date. Fee's may be paid on a portion of the offering and insiders may participate at their discretion. Funds raised will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects, future acquisitions, and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued as part of the placement will have a standard hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. The Company will provide additional updates related to the offering as they become available or are required.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

www.tajirigold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the completion and integration of the acquisition of the Yono Property; anticipated results of geophysical surveys or drilling programs; estimated timing thereof; geological interpretations; potential mineral recovery processes; and other future plans and objectives of the Company. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.

Contact Information: Tajiri Resources Corp., Graham Keevil, President, CEO, 778-229-9602, [email protected]