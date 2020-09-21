Tajiri Commences Drilling at the advanced Morley Prospect, Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation drilling commenced September 18, 2020 at the advanced Morley Prospect situated on the Company's wholly owned ~1,100km2 Reo Project, located 150 km west northwest of the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagdougou.

At Morley, where historic drilling, conducted between 2008 and 2012, intersected shallow high-grade gold intersections such as:

32m @ 17.5g/t from 2m ,

from , 6m @ 38.9g/t from 8m ,

from , 2m @ 18.0g/t from 17m ,

from , 10m @ 9.6g/t from 74m ,

from , 1m @ 75.5.5g/t from 33m ,

from , 6m @ 4.1g/t from 60m ,

from , 8m @ 9.4g/t from 16m ,

from , 10m @ 7.6g/t from 16m ;

Gold mineralisation is hosted by low sulphidation quartz veins in granodiorite situated ~400m from a regional scale contact between the granodiorite and greenstones. Modelling of mineralisation at Morley by Tajiri suggests that the orientation of mineralisation is parallel to a set of late tensional structures that are disposed at an high angle to regional belt strike and such structures elsewhere in Burkina host significant high grade gold mineralisation e.g. Rox Gold's Yaramoko Mine and West African Resources' M1 South Deposit.

The purposes of the current 3,600m drill program are several:

to test strike and dip continuity of mineralisation over a 400m strike x 130m down dip portion of mineralisation;

strike x down dip portion of mineralisation; to test the possibility for stacked lodes within a 400m (l) x 250m (w) x 130m (d) volume mostly above the main interpreted lode which strikes NW and dips 35-60˚ to the NE;

(l) x (w) x (d) volume mostly above the main interpreted lode which strikes NW and dips 35-60˚ to the NE; to obtain samples for preliminary cyanide bottle roll tests;

to delineate any higher grade shoots and their orientation within the broader mineralised envelope;

to lay a solid foundation for step out drilling, along strike, across strike and down dip; and

to advance the Morley prospect toward an initial inferred resource estimate.

Tajiri expects to release first results from its maiden drill program at Morley within the next 3 to 4 weeks and expects to complete drilling within 5 to 6 weeks. After which the contracted rig will move 20km south to the K4-K5 prospect where a further 4,000m of RC drilling is planned.

The Company also wishes to clarify finder fee amounts paid on the closing of a non-brokered private placement, as reported in news released August 19th, 2020 and updated September 3rd, 2020; being that total finders warrants issued in relation to the offering were 1,116,933 while cash consideration was $191,620. All other details remain the same.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

