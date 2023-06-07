Tajiri Clarifies Disclosures from Previous Announcement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is providing investors clarification relating to disclosures contained in news released by the Company May 23rd, 2023 that included reporting of drill results on a property adjacent to 'The Gargantuan' Project' located in Guyana, South America.

Firstly, the Company notes to investors that it does not currently hold any interest in the Gargantuan Project and is only party to a non-binding letter of intent ('LOI') to acquire it and the Epeius Project under terms detailed in news released June 24th, 2020. The Company is currently in the process of preparing filings and NI43-101 technical reports to facilitate a shareholder vote on the approval of the acquisition, a requirement based on the terms of the LOI and the material nature of the transaction. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will receive approval by the TSX Venture Exchange or the shareholders of Tajiri at this time and therefore the disclosures contained in its May 23rd, 2023 announcement are considered immaterial to the Company until such time as all required documentation has been filed, reviewed and approved by shareholders.

Secondly, the Company advises that results reported in its May 23rd announcement were sourced solely from a third-party news release and Tajiri's Qualified Person responsible for the review of technical details included therein had no access to the data on which the information was based and therefore, by definition, was unable to independently confirm or verify their accuracy or reliability. The Company also reminds investors that the results, resources or mineralization on the adjacent property are not necessarily indicative of the potential for similar to exist on 'The Gargantuan Project'.

