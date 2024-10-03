Taiwan Tourism Information Centre Launches in Vancouver

"The 2024-2025 period is critical for revitalizing Taiwan's tourism industry post-pandemic," said Deputy Director General Lin. "The Vancouver office is the first in the Americas under our global strategy to establish ten Taiwan Tourism Information Centers (TTICs), following recent openings in Mumbai, Jakarta, and Paris. This office is strategically positioned to drive Taiwan's tourism growth in North America."

The Vancouver office will offer bilingual support in both Chinese and English, ensuring accessible and customized travel resources for Canadian visitors. By appointment, the office will provide comprehensive consultations, promotional materials, and multimedia resources about Taiwan. It will also play a vital role in enhancing cooperation between Taiwanese and Canadian travel agencies.

Canada is currently the second-largest source of travelers to Taiwan from the Americas. Tourism Administration Director-General Chou Yung-Hui emphasized the growing importance of the Canadian market, setting a goal of 200,000 visitors from Canada annually. In 2023, Canadian visitors returned to 70% of pre-pandemic levels. With a strong tourist-to-population ratio, Canada holds immense potential for tourism development. The Administration is committed to raising awareness of Taiwan's diverse attractions and encouraging more travel to the island.

Located in Richmond City, Vancouver, near the Richmond-Brighouse SkyTrain station and CF Richmond Centre Shopping Mall, the office is easily accessible to those seeking information on Taiwan. The opening ceremony featured music by DJ Dungi Sapor of the Amis people, adding a touch of Taiwan's indigenous culture. Deputy Director General Lin expressed confidence that the Vancouver office will effectively contribute to achieving Taiwan's tourism goals in Canada. Director Angel Liu of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vancouver also highlighted the office's role in improving tourism services and strengthening Taiwan's national image in Canada.

To celebrate the opening, the Tourism Administration has launched a series of SkyTrain advertising campaigns as part of its "Taiwan Waves of Wonder" branding. In collaboration with EVA Air and China Airlines, the campaign showcases Taiwan's stunning landscapes on Vancouver's SkyTrain cars. Residents are encouraged to capture images of the campaign for a chance to win prizes, including round-trip tickets to Taiwan. Vancouverites are invited to participate in the promotion and discover the beauty of Taiwan.

In addition to the launch, a variety of promotions are now available to international visitors. These include a Taiwan "Lucky Draw," offering NT$5,000 in spending money, a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on High-Speed Rail tickets for stations south of Taichung, and discounted "Taiwan Pass" tickets that combine High-Speed Rail, MRT, and Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services. The Administration also offers half-day transit tours, ensuring that visitors can experience Taiwan at its finest.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA, while the eastern Canada market is managed by the New York branch of TTA. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is "Waves of Wonder."

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration

Alex Trup, [email protected], +1-929-474-6565