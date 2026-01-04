Ride Taiwan 2026: Route No. 2 + Signature Cycling Events Invite Global Riders

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Taiwan is inviting cyclists worldwide to turn their next vacation into a rider's journey. In 2026, the island will debut Taiwan Cycling Route No. 2, a scenic, attraction-forward route that threads together lighthouse-dotted coasts, green valleys, and characterful small towns, an ideal canvas for a week-long ride with plenty of culture, food, and photo stops along the way. Paired with a packed cycling events calendar, Taiwan offers an easy, rewarding "ride-cation" in Asia.

Why Taiwan earns a spot on your ride list

Compact, wildly diverse: North-coast cliffs, east-coast Pacific views, hot springs, tea hills, and night markets within a single itinerary.

North-coast cliffs, east-coast Pacific views, hot springs, tea hills, and night markets within a single itinerary. Rider-friendly rhythm: Consistent surfaces in most areas, clear wayfinding in popular regions, and plentiful stops for coffee, snacks, and scenic detours.

Consistent surfaces in most areas, clear wayfinding in popular regions, and plentiful stops for coffee, snacks, and scenic detours. Travel made simple: Bike rentals, local tour operators, and luggage support services are widely available, with English-friendly visitor centers in key hubs.

Bike rentals, local tour operators, and luggage support services are widely available, with English-friendly visitor centers in key hubs. Great "plus-one" destination: Non-riding partners can enjoy culture, food, and easy day trips while you rack up miles.

Sneak peek: Taiwan Cycling Route No. 2

Route No. 2 is designed around scenery and local flavor, which is perfect for international visitors who want more than just distance. Think North Coast lighthouses, Hualien-Taitung's East Rift Valley with indigenous culture and sea-to-mountain panoramas, and central-southern stretches linking mellow riverside paths with small-town eats. Plan for unhurried days: ride in the morning, explore temples, markets, and cafés in the afternoon, and end with sunset by the coast.

Ride the calendar: Events worth traveling for

L'Étape du Tour de France - Sun Moon Lake: A Tour-style sportive in a lakeside resort setting that is perfect for friends and clubs with solid fitness and some experience looking for a destination challenge. Planned for October to November 2026.

Taiwan KOM Pacific Classic: A bucket-list climb for strong riders who want big mountain drama and a world-class atmosphere. Planned to take place between October 26 to 31, 2026.

Formosa 900 & Theme Rides: Friendly, social options for teams or first-time visitors who want to circle the island or taste a favorite region.

Sun Moon Lake Come! BikeDay: A branded lakeside celebration pairing scenic riding with culture--great for families and first-timers.

Penghu Island Hopping Cycling -- typically each autumn: Pair wind-shaped islands with heritage villages and sea views.

Extreme Point Slow Travel Cycling -- typically each autumn: Unhurried routes to Taiwan's far-flung corners light house for big scenery at an easy pace.

Build your perfect ride-cation

Fly into Taipei for museums and street food, warm up on coastal loops, then head east for valley views. Add a hot-spring day, book a bike-friendly B&B, and finish with an event weekend and pair your medal with a night market feast.

High-quality photos from the event are available here.

To learn more about cycling in Taiwan, visit the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

