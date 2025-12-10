Run the Beauty of Taiwan 2025-2026

Wan Jin Shi Marathon, Challenge Taiwan Triathlon, and Matsu Road Marathon Anchor Destination Race Trips

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Taiwan invites endurance travelers to pair race day with a real vacation. Three headline events, including: Wan Jin Shi Marathon on New Taipei's North Coast, Challenge Taiwan in Taitung, and the Matsu Road Marathon across a rugged island chain, each offer world-class courses and easy add-on itineraries for partners, friends, and families.

Wan Jin Shi Marathon: Fast miles, dramatic coastline (Race day: March 15, 2026; Last edition: March 16, 2025)

Taiwan's Gold Label road race returns on March 15, 2026 with expanded spots, following its 2025 edition on March 16. From ocean vistas to steady rollers, it's a favorite for time-chasers on a professionally organized course. After the finish, base in Taipei for museums and night markets, or detour to North Coast icons like Yehliu and seaside cafés, which is perfect for a friends' or couples' weekend.

Challenge Taiwan (Taitung): A multi-day festival for long-course athletes (Event week: April 23–26, 2026)

Asia-Pacific's biggest triathlon takes over Taitung with long/middle distance races, side events, and a huge expo on April 23–26, 2026. Swim clear waters, ride coast-and-valley roads, and run through lakeside parks with lively local support. Build a gentle east-coast escape around it: Tiehua music nights, hot-spring downtime, island-hopping to Green Island or Lanyu, and slow-food stops in the East Rift Valley.

Matsu: Two ways to earn your medal on the islands

Matsu Road Marathon (Nangan): The 2026 date will be announced later (traditionally it takes place in early November). Expect coastal climbs, granite tunnels, and proud local hospitality, which is ideal cool-weather racing with post-race comfort food.

Beigan Hard-Ground Ultra (50K/25K): A signature island challenge on March 20–21, 2026, with steep profiles, sea views, and serious bragging rights. Pair it with fort-and-tunnel heritage walks and lighthouse viewpoints; spring shoulder season means quieter lanes and clear skies.

Why Taiwan works for destination racing

Performance-ready ops: Clear course marking, frequent aid, robust medical/safety.

Clear course marking, frequent aid, robust medical/safety. Easy trip-building: Short hops between city culture, coasts, hot springs, and small towns, making it ideal for non-racing travel companions.

Short hops between city culture, coasts, hot springs, and small towns, making it ideal for non-racing travel companions. Athlete-centric services: Recovery/massage, and dining trusted by local runners.

"Taiwan's endurance events combine serious racing with unforgettable scenery," said Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's San Francisco Office, which runs the Western Canada market for TTA. "From a coastal PR at Wan Jin Shi, to long-course glory in Taitung, to island grit in Matsu, these are races worth traveling for--and trips your group will talk about long after race day."

To learn more about running marathons in Taiwan, visit the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2.

