Taiwan to Host Asia's Premier Travel Event: ITF Taipei 2025 Opens November 7

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) invites Canadian travel professionals, media, and tourism brands to participate in the 2025 ITF Taipei International Travel Fair, Asia's largest and Taiwan's only national-level travel expo. The event will take place from November 7 to 10, 2025, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.

ITF Taipei has become the leading platform for global tourism engagement in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2024, the fair welcomed over 370,000 visitors, hosted 1,500 booths representing 111 countries and cities, and generated over NT$4 billion (approximately CA$173 million) in media exposure. Exhibitors included top international tourism boards, national airlines, major hotel groups, and leading travel agencies.

A Marketplace for Travel, Innovation, and Partnership

With exhibitors ranging from international tourism boards, cruise lines, travel platforms, and national rail services to boutique hotels, B&Bs, and amusement parks, ITF Taipei is a powerful hub for industry connection and consumer engagement. Live performances, mascot parades, product launches, and exclusive show deals create a festive, high-impact environment for both B2B and B2C engagement.

The 2025 edition will continue to spotlight sustainability and digitalization, with AI-powered customer services and eco-conscious booth design. A robust Domestic Travel Zone showcases Taiwan's in-depth cultural and regional experiences — from tribal tours and Hakka villages to rural wine trails, film tourism, and eco-adventures.

Canadian Travel Industry Invited to Attend

Canadian tourism organizations, travel brands, and media companies are encouraged to attend and network. In 2024, more than 1,000 business sessions were facilitated through ITF's "Travel Mart," demonstrating the fair's global business relevance.

"Taiwan has seen tremendous growth from the Canadian market, especially among travelers seeking authentic, culturally rich, and eco-friendly experiences," said Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's San Francisco Office, which runs the Western Canada market for TTA. "We warmly invite our partners across Western Canada to join us at ITF Taipei 2025, whether as exhibitors, media, or guests, to explore future travel connections."

For more information about attending or exhibiting at ITF Taipei 2025, visit the official website: www.taipeiitf.org.tw/Information2

To learn more about what else to see and do while in Taiwan during ITF Taipei, visit the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

