Taipei Shines as Asia's Contemporary Art Capital

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Taipei emerges once again as a beacon of creativity and global connection this autumn, inviting art lovers to experience the city's vibrant cultural landscape through ART TAIPEI 2025, Taipei Art Week, and Nuit Blanche Taipei. Together, these landmark events showcase Taipei's contemporary art energy and international connectivity, reaffirming its position as one of Asia's most dynamic art capitals.

A Season of Creativity and Collaboration

From October to November, Taipei will transform into an open-air museum, a living gallery where art meets the city:

Taipei Art Week (Oct. 18-Nov. 2) turns the entire city into a celebration of art and lifestyle, connecting more than 70 museums, galleries, and creative spaces in a spirit of cultural dialogue.

ART TAIPEI 2025 (Oct. 24-27) unites leading galleries and collectors from around the world at the Taipei World Trade Center, highlighting the fair's role as a key platform for artistic exchange in Asia.

Nuit Blanche Taipei (Nov. 1-2) lights up the night with immersive performances and public art, transforming Taipei's streets into a playground of imagination.

Together, these events create a multi-layered art experience blending the local and the global, tradition and innovation, the physical and the digital, to illustrate Taipei's deep cultural vitality.

Taipei: A Global Crossroads for Art and Ideas

Home to renowned art institutions, pioneering galleries, and a thriving creative community, Taipei offers a rich ecosystem for artistic innovation. Whether through the internationally acclaimed ART TAIPEI, the citywide synergy of Taipei Art Week, or the accessible creativity of Nuit Blanche, Taipei continues to foster an environment where artists, curators, and audiences from around the world converge and collaborate.

This convergence underscores Taipei's evolving role as a meeting point of Asian creativity and global dialogue. Taipei is a city where art transcends borders and inspires shared cultural growth.

Experience Taipei's Art Season

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in this celebration of contemporary art and discover a city alive with creativity, from gallery districts to public installations, creative markets, and culinary hotspots.

For detailed event information, please visit:

ART TAIPEI 2025: art-taipei.com

Taipei Art Week: taipeiartweek.tw

Nuit Blanche Taipei: nuitblanche.taipei

To learn more about what else to see and do while in Taiwan during this artistic season, visit the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Waves of Wonder." The official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: eng.taiwan.net.tw

