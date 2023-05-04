TAIWAN BUSINESSES TO PARTNER WITH CANADA

Taiwanese Companies Showcase Innovation at SIAL 2023

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Bureau of Foreign Trade (MOEA) and Taiwan External Trade Development council (TAITRA) are proud to present 12 innovative food companies from Taiwan at SIAL, North America's largest food innovation show. The Taiwanese delegation aims to connect with Canadian business and showcase Taiwan as a strong and reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region for Canada.

Taiwan's food industry is a global leader in food safety, manufacturing, innovation, and diverse ingredients. SIAL attracts over 20,000 attendees from over 60 countries, and is held at the Enercare Center in Toronto from May 9-11, 2023.

The Taiwanese delegation to SIAL coincides with Taiwan's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Taiwan applied in September 2021 to join the CPTPP, which represents a market of 500 million people and accounts for 13.5 percent of global trade.

The Indo-Pacific region is home to six of Canada's top 13 trading partners. In 2021, Taiwan's GDP per capita (PPP) reached $62,696 USD, which would rank 3rd among current CPTPP members.

Taiwan food companies are constantly striving for technological advancement and aim to be reliable partners in the global supply chain. With a focus on economic sustainability, upgrading food safety, and innovations in digital applications, Taiwanese food suppliers are at the forefront of the industry.

Taiwan Pavilion at SIAL Canada is hosting the following companies:

Red Sakura has a quality factory with managerial skills, and their Hello Kitty products are authorized by Sanrio and sold worldwide.

T Foods have been focused on the development of bubble tea ingredients.

Talent has over 20 years of experience and partners with famous coffee shops and chain stores worldwide, developing fashionable drinks.

Ya Wei specializes in vegan sauces for chain restaurants, professional chefs, and households.

Yi Fu Jian is the biggest marshmallow manufacturer in Taiwan, offering creative custom products such as wedding gifts and various souvenirs.

Shang Dao has set up the world's first green-building, bubble tea tourism factory. It has six directly managed factories overseas, and provided guidance to more than 2,000 restaurant brands.

Horn Liang 's duck egg products are sold in 18 countries.

Brother Frozen Food , the leading frozen food factory in Taiwan that specializes in frozen food processing.

Ding Shine Food offers a wide range of bubble tea products and professional OEM services.

FuFann focuses on bread paste products and strictly executes QC policies, even winning the Food Innovation Prize by ANUGA in Cologne.

Great Eastern Food is a professional manufacturer of jelly pearls and jam.

Ho Ching is dedicated to healthy products, insisting on being additives-free.

Please visit the Taiwan Pavilion at SIAL Hall B 2119.

About The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. It assists Taiwanese enterprises to expand their global reach.

About The Bureau of Foreign Trade

The agency operates under the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan. Its primary role is to promote international trade and economic cooperation with other countries.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Toronto (TECO, Toronto )

The agency represents Taiwan's interest in Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

SOURCE The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Toronto

For further information: Nicolas Hong, Taiwan Economic & Cultural Office, Toronto, Cell:437-925-8899, [email protected]