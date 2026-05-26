SAINT-RÉMI, QC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - To provide tailored services directly within their community to adults aged 18 to 55 living with physical disabilities, including traumatic brain injuries or physical impairments, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, the City of Saint-Rémi, and Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent have launched construction on a 42-unit adapted residential and multifunctional complex that will become the ninth Maison Martin-Matte. This official groundbreaking represents a significant milestone in the development of this major project, valued at over $19 million.

Set to open its doors in summer 2027, the new complex will welcome its first users and support Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent in delivering enhanced services for people living with traumatic brain injuries or physical disabilities, with a focus on quality of life, family support, and community integration.

The project will combine adapted residential spaces with specialized facilities, including a therapeutic pool, an adapted training room, a day centre, and multifunctional community spaces. It will provide a safe environment that promotes autonomy and encourages residents to actively participate in daily life. The initiative aligns directly with the Government of Quebec's vision of delivering health and social services tailored to each individual's reality.

The event was attended by Christine Fréchette, Premier of Quebec and Member of the National Assembly for Sanguinet; the Honourable Marjorie Michel, federal Minister of Health; Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Les Jardins de Napierville; Sylvie Gagnon-Breton, Mayor of Saint-Rémi; Jean Roy, President of Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent, and Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Kruger Energy; Sylvie Boyer, Founder and General Manager of Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent; and Martin Matte, Founder and Spokesperson of the Martin-Matte Foundation.

Quotes:

"As the Member of the National Assembly for Sanguinet, I am very proud of the measures we are implementing to provide stimulating and adapted living environments that meet the needs of its clientele. With this impactful project, we are showing that it is possible to innovate to better respond to each person's specific needs, while bringing together committed partners who share the same goal. This is one of the ways we are improving access to healthcare in Quebec."

Christine Fréchette, Premier of Quebec

"Our government is committed to working with the Government of Quebec, as well as with municipalities and organizations to provide housing support to those who need it most. This critically important project will enable vulnerable people in the Montérégie region, including those living with a head injury, to maintain their independence in a safe and caring environment and will provide valuable support to their loved ones."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"With the inauguration of this ninth Maison Martin-Matte, our government is reaffirming its commitment to developing adapted housing environments for individuals living with traumatic brain injuries or physical disabilities. By supporting the development of 42 units in Saint-Rémi, we are contributing to the expansion of social and affordable housing and improving our ability to meet local needs. This initiative reflects a pragmatic approach focused on delivering concrete solutions for Quebecers."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Vents d'espoir is an organization that improves the lives of many people in our community. As the Member of Parliament for Châteauguay--Les Jardins-de-Napierville, I am proud to see the federal government take part in this project, which promotes autonomy and the personal development of individuals living with physical disabilities. While the housing crisis remains a concern for Canadians, the new Government of Canada is stepping up and implementing concrete actions to address it. In collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we are helping build a stronger community and a more united Canada for everyone."

The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Les Jardins de Napierville

"Providing a living environment like this means recognizing that health is not limited to care alone, but also depends on an adapted, humane, and stimulating setting. This project will allow individuals living with significant disabilities to maintain their autonomy while receiving essential support, and it will provide valuable day-to-day assistance to their loved ones."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister responsible for Social Services

"The City of Saint-Rémi is pleased to have contributed to this project all the way back in 2014 by setting aside and donating land valued at $3 million, in an effort to meet a significant need in the community. This was a key support for the realization of this initiative and a critical part of its overall funding. We are continuing our involvement by participating in Quebec's Rent Supplement Program, thereby helping to ensure that low-income households have access to housing. We are proud to contribute to the creation of an adapted, safe and caring living environment for adults living with head injuries or motor disabilities right here in a city that's a great place to live."

Sylvie Gagnon-Breton, Mayor of Saint-Rémi

"This project, rooted in Saint-Rémi, shows that a strong partnership between the community, private businesses, major donors and the provincial, federal and municipal governments can deliver transformative solutions. By demonstrating great perseverance and resilience, our organization was able to transform a real need into a tangible project for people living with a head injury or motor disability."

Jean Roy, Chair of the Board of Directors of Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent and Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Kruger Energy

"Born of the dream of a mother who became a caregiver to two children who suffered head injuries, this project is now becoming a reality after 12 years of hard work and determination. This innovative, multipurpose complex is the only project of its kind in Quebec and will offer 42 adapted housing units that will provide people living with a head injury or motor disability with a safe and caring living environment designed to promote their independence, dignity and quality of life."

Sylvie Boyer, Founder and General Manager, Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent

"The start of construction of this project in Saint-Rémi is a tremendous collective victory and a powerful message of hope for people living with a head injury or physical disability. At the Martin-Matte Foundation, we've always sought to provide more than just shelter by creating living environments that promote dignity, independence and growth. I have to admit that I'm pretty darn proud to see this innovative 42-unit adapted housing complex take shape today, thanks to the determination of Vents d'espoir and the commitment of the partners involved!"

Martin Matte, Founder and Spokesperson, Martin-Matte Foundation

Highlights:

No fewer than 16 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Saint-Rémi (10%).

Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent received a subsidy of more than $10.1 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's Affordable Housing Program (SHQ). This funding stems from the Canada–Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. For its part, the City of Saint-Rémi donated land valued at $3 million.

In addition to support from the Fondation Martin-Matte ($500,000), Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent also received financial support from major donors, including the Fondation Mirella et Lino Saputo ($1 million), the Fonds du Grand Mouvement Desjardins ($500,000), Ms. Soryl Rosenberg, as well as Kruger Energy and Énergies renouvelables des Cultures ($250,000).

Vents d'espoir de la Vallée du Saint-Laurent (French only) also injected just over $1.5 million into the project.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Élodie Masson, Press Secretary, Office of the Premier of Quebec, 367-990-8017, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Mohammad Hussein, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]