SAINT JOHN, NB, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of New Brunswick announced over $1 million in combined funding to help build nine secure, supportive homes for youth at risk of homelessness, aged 19-25, in Saint John. The project, called the Mitchener Village, includes nine dedicated bachelor units for the priority group, alongside two non-residential office spaces. One of the office spaces will be leased to Center for Youth Care (CYC) to support its main operations, while the second will be used by staff overseeing the project. The bachelor units will benefit from an operational subsidy from Housing NB, ensuring all units are deeply affordable for residents.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside the Honourable John Dornan, Minister of Health and MLA for Saint John Portland-Simonds.

Also highlighted today is Saint John's success in meeting their Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) commitments and exceeding housing unit targets. Sain John proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan which included zoning bylaw reforms and leveraging public and underutilized land to help increase housing supply. Saint John recently received its third HAF installment of nearly $2.6 million reflecting the successful implementation of its plan. The HAF rewards local governments that are cutting red tape and taking action to build more homes faster. High-performing communities were eligible for top-up funding to pursue additional initiatives.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The project we're announcing today will make a real difference for these young people here in Saint John. With every project like this one, we're getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis

"These homes will be made available to young people between the ages of 19 and 25 at risk of experiencing homelessness. Our government recognizes that everyone deserves a safe place to live, and we're working with our partners to improve the options available to people across the province." – The Honourable John Dornan, Minister of Health and MLA for Saint John Portland-Simonds

"Mitchener Village is about creating opportunity for youth. Every young person deserves a safe place to land, people who believe in them, and the chance to build the future they want for themselves. When youth have stable housing and real support, it opens the door to education, employment, connection, and healing. We are grateful to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and our community partners for helping make that possible for youth in our community." – Karen Cummings, Executive Director, Centre for Youth Care

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for the project is as follows: $437,128 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $645,000 from Housing New Brunswick $179,360 from CYC Inc. $1.3 million in donations



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation , [email protected]