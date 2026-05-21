COLE HARBOUR, NS, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many persons living in Canada are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, in partnership with Millbrook First Nation, announced over $29 million in combined funding to help build a 68-unit apartment building in the Cole Harbour area of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM). Located on lands of the Millbrook First Nation (Cole Harbour Indian Reserve No. 30), the development will provide one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental homes designed to meet a range of household needs in the region.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Darren Fisher, Chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth--Cole Harbour, alongside Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation.

Also highlighted today is Millbrook First Nation's success in meeting their Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) commitments and exceeding housing unit targets. Millbrook First Nation proposed an ambitious Housing Action Plan and recently received its third HAF installment of more than $620,000 reflecting the successful implementation of its plan. HAF rewards local governments for pursuing changes that cut red tape and build more homes faster. It also encourages local solutions that create more housing options by removing barriers and incentivizing updates to planning systems.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This announcement isn't about dollar figures and units, it's about working together with Millbrook First Nation to expediently build much-needed one, two, and three-bedroom rental homes here in Dartmouth--Cole Harbour." – The Honourable Darren Fisher, Chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth--Cole Harbour

"A testament to Millbrook First Nation's vision, the 68-unit apartment building in Cole Harbour will expand residential options for the community. Affordable housing provides security, accessibility, and growth for generations to come. Indigenous Services Canada works with First Nations so that leadership can develop a robust future on traditional lands." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Today I am incredibly proud of Millbrook for spearheading these two major projects that will support many Millbrook community members and many non-indigenous people in obtaining a safe and comfortable home. Our new 68-unit apartment building is nearing completion in Cole Harbour and will meet the housing needs of many in this area. Also, I am very proud of our housing department that met the Housing Accelerator Fund commitments and exceeded targets- building multiple homes on-reserve for our community members." – Chief Bob Gloade of the Millbrook First Nation

"Ulnooweg is proud to support Indigenous-led projects that create long-term economic opportunity and respond to the evolving needs of our communities and the region. Partnerships like this help build stronger, more sustainable futures through meaningful development and investment." – Christopher Googoo, COO, Ulnooweg

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided for Millbrook Apartments Phase 2 is as follows: $28.4 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $930,000 from Indigenous Services Canada $912,000 from the Millbrook First Nation $250,000 from ULNOOWEG



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]