SAINT JOHN, NB, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and the Honourable John Dornan, Minister of Health and MLA for Saint John Portland-Simonds, for a housing announcement.

Date: May 22, 2026



Time: 10 a.m. AT



Location: 125 Thornbrough Street Saint John, New Brunswick E2K 3P6

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations,Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]