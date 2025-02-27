TAIGA (TBL) REPORTS FISCAL 2024 RESULTS IMPACTED BY DECLINE IN COMMODITY SALES VOLUME

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $389.0 million compared to $367.7 million over the same quarter last year. The increase in sales by $21.3 million was due to the marginally higher commodity prices throughout the quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased to $41.3 million from $42.4 million over the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to higher costs of products during the quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased to $6.6 million compared to $9.4 million over the same period last year primarily due to increased taxes payable for the quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $15.7 million compared to $13.1 million for the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Earnings Results

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $1,634.4 million compared to $1,679.7 million in the prior year. The decrease in sales was largely due the Company selling lower volumes of commodity products during the year.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased to $173.3 million from $198.4 million in the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower volumes of commodity products being sold during the year.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $47.6 million compared to $61.3 million in the prior year. The decrease in net earnings was primarily due to decreased gross margin during the year.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $79.8 million compared to $91.3 million in the prior year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margins earned during the period.

Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended



December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Sales 389,042 367,658 Gross margin 41,278 42,448 Distribution expense 8,093 8,241 Selling and administration expense 20,768 24,335 Finance income (463) (425) Other expense (income) (49) (61) Earnings before income taxes 12,929 10,358 Income tax expense 6,341 968 Net earnings 6,588 9,390 Net earnings per share(1) 0.06 0.09 EBITDA(2) 15,717 13,141

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:







December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024 2023 Net earnings

6,588 9,390 Income tax expense

6,341 968 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

(463) (425) Amortization

3,251 3,209 EBITDA

15,717 13,142

Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Year ended



December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Sales 1,634,382 1,679,667 Gross margin 173,287 198,395 Distribution expense 32,698 32,259 Selling and administration expense 73,951 86,980 Finance expense (income) (261) 2,302 Other expense (income) (232) 169 Earnings before income taxes 67,131 76,685 Income tax expense 19,518 15,384 Net earnings 47,613 61,301 Net earnings per share(1) 0.44 0.57 EBITDA(2) 79,755 91,263

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:







December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024 2023 Net earnings

47,613 61,301 Income tax expense

19,518 15,384 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

(261) 2,302 Amortization

12,885 12,276 EBITDA

79,755 91,263

Notes: (1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares. (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

