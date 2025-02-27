TAIGA (TBL) REPORTS FISCAL 2024 RESULTS IMPACTED BY DECLINE IN COMMODITY SALES VOLUME

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $389.0 million compared to $367.7 million over the same quarter last year.  The increase in sales by $21.3 million was due to the marginally higher commodity prices throughout the quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased to $41.3 million from $42.4 million over the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to higher costs of products during the quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 decreased to $6.6 million compared to $9.4 million over the same period last year primarily due to increased taxes payable for the quarter.    

EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $15.7 million compared to $13.1 million for the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Earnings Results

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $1,634.4 million compared to $1,679.7 million in the prior year. The decrease in sales was largely due the Company selling lower volumes of commodity products during the year.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased to $173.3 million from $198.4 million in the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to lower volumes of commodity products being sold during the year.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $47.6 million compared to $61.3 million in the prior year. The decrease in net earnings was primarily due to decreased gross margin during the year.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $79.8 million compared to $91.3 million in the prior year. EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower margins earned during the period.

Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2024

2023

Sales

389,042

367,658

Gross margin

41,278

42,448

Distribution expense

8,093

8,241

Selling and administration expense

20,768

24,335

Finance income

(463)

(425)

Other expense (income)

(49)

(61)

Earnings before income taxes

12,929

10,358

Income tax expense

6,341

968

Net earnings

6,588

9,390

Net earnings per share(1)

0.06

0.09

EBITDA(2)

15,717

13,141

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA: 

December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

Net earnings

6,588

9,390

Income tax expense


6,341

968

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense 

(463)

(425)

Amortization

3,251

3,209

EBITDA

15,717

13,142

Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Year ended

December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)  

2024

2023

Sales

1,634,382

1,679,667

Gross margin

173,287

198,395

Distribution expense

32,698

32,259

Selling and administration expense

73,951

86,980

Finance expense (income)

(261)

2,302

Other expense (income)

(232)

169

Earnings before income taxes

67,131

76,685

Income tax expense

19,518

15,384

Net earnings

47,613

61,301

Net earnings per share(1)

0.44

0.57

EBITDA(2)

79,755

91,263

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

December 31,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

Net earnings


47,613

61,301

Income tax expense


19,518

15,384

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense 

(261)

2,302

Amortization

12,885

12,276

EBITDA

79,755

91,263

Notes:

(1)  Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares.

(2)  Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]

