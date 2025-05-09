Taiga Building Products Reports AGM Voting Outcomes and Appoints New Director

BURNABY, BC, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that six Directors were re-elected at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2025 (the "Meeting"). In addition, Juliana Pauline Almeida was appointed as a new Director, and the Board of Directors was expanded from six to seven members.

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Dr Kooi Ong Tong 95.0 % 5.1 % Ian Tong 95.0 % 5.1 % Grant Sali 95.0 % 5.1 % Garson Lee 99.8 % 0.2 % Jim Teh 99.8 % 0.2 % Sylvester Ong Pai Koo 99.8 % 0.2 % Juliana Pauline Almeida 99.8 % 0.2 %

Juliana Pauline Almeida is an experienced finance and strategy professional with a global career spanning over three decades. She has held senior roles in investment research and financial analysis, including serving as Head of Phileo Allied Securities in New York and Research Head at Phileo Peregrine Securities in Kuala Lumpur. Her early career included positions in journalism and economic research. Ms. Almeida holds an MPhil in Economics and Politics from the University of Cambridge and a BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics. She has also earned CFA Level 1 certification. Her board and project experience includes serving as a Director of The Pryors Ltd., a residential association in London, and contributing to education and housing initiatives through roles with Numbers Champion and Fund My Home.

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 9, 2025.

