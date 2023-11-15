Taiga (TBL) Announces Special Dividend Distribution for Common Shareholders

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announced today a special dividend of 23.16 cents CDN per common share of the Company to be paid on Dec 8, 2023 to holders of record of common shares on November 24, 2023.

In recognition of the Company's continued strong financial performance, the board of directors has approved this one-time, special dividend. The Board does not plan to make regular dividend distributions in the future, and no ongoing dividend strategy is currently in place.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information: regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]