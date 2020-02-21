Taiga's (TBL) Q4 sales decreased 2%

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $298.1 million compared to $303.9 million over the same quarter last year. The decrease in sales by $5.8 million or 2% was largely due to lower commodity prices.

Gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased to $30.6 million from $24.0 million over the same quarter last year. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily due to inventory gains in the current quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $5.8 million compared to net earnings of $1.5 million over the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $12.9 million compared to an EBITDA of $5.8 million for the same quarter last year. Management estimates that if IFRS 16 were not taken into effect as of January 1, 2019 that EBITDA would have been $1.7 million lower, or $11.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Earnings Results

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $1,299.1 million compared to $1,451.0 million in the prior year. The decrease in sales by $151.9 million or 10.5% was largely due to decreased selling prices for commodity products; this was offset by the inclusion of Exterior Wood Inc.'s results, which was acquired in July of 2018.

Gross margin dollars for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $129.5 million from $122.0 million over the same period last year.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $25.9 million compared to $20.3 million in the prior year.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $57.7 million compared to $42.7 million in the prior year. Management estimates that if IFRS 16 were not taken into effect as of January 1, 2019 that EBITDA would have been $6.7 million lower, or $51.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended





December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2019 2018 Sales $298,125 303,879 Gross margin 30,592 23,988 Distribution expense 6,223 6,826 Selling and administration expense 14,066 13,234 Finance expense 2,702 2,087 Subordinated debt interest expense 219 219 Other income (80) (105) Earnings before income taxes 7,462 1,727 Income tax expense 1,699 187 Net earnings $5,763 1,540 Net earnings per share(1) $0.05 0.01 EBITDA(2) 12,874 5,795

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Net earnings 5,763 1,540 Income tax expense 1,699 187 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense 2,921 2,306 Amortization 2,491 1,762 EBITDA 12,874 5,795

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Year Ended





December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts) 2019 2018 Sales $1,299,122 1,450,985 Gross margin 129,456 122,031 Distribution expense 25,835 25,538 Selling and administration expense 56,940 59,892 Finance expense 10,157 7,193 Subordinated debt interest expense 875 837 Other income (202) (401) Earnings before income taxes 35,851 28,972 Income tax expense 9,946 8,705 Net earnings $25,905 20,267 Net earnings per share(1) $0.23 $0.17 EBITDA(2) 57,675 42,669

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:





December 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Net earnings 25,905 20,267 Income tax expense 9,946 8,705 Finance and subordinated debt interest expense 11,032 8,029 Amortization 10,791 5,668 EBITDA 57,675 42,669



Notes: (1) Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares (2) Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

