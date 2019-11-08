Taiga's (TBL) Otto-Hans Nowak resigns as a director of Taiga

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today announces that Otto-Hans Nowak has resigned as a director of the Company.

Mr. Nowak is resigning to spend more time focusing on his business endeavors. Mr. Nowak also served on the Audit Committee.

Mr. Nowak's leadership and guidance will be missed and Taiga thanks him for his many contributions to the Company over the years. Taiga wishes him and his family well in retirement.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information: regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: mschneidereit@taigabuilding.com

