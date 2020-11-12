Taiga's (TBL) Jim Teh appointed as a director of Taiga

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today announces that Jim Teh has joined the board of directors and the audit committee of the Company.

Mr. Teh is currently the Group Head, Corporate Development at Pan-United Corporation Limited where he manages corporate strategy, particularly examining mergers and acquisition opportunities and corporate finance initiatives. Mr. Teh also manages Pan-United's slag cement grinding plant in Malaysia and also helped start the largest trucking platform for construction materials in Singapore. Mr. Teh also has extensive experience in the banking sector, having spent 17 years with CIMB Investment Bank Berhad

Mr. Teh is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certificated Accountants (FCCA) and a Member of the Malaysia Institute of Accountants (CA).

