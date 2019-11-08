Taiga's (TBL) Garson Lee appointed as a director of Taiga

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today announces that Garson Lee has joined the board of directors and the audit committee of the Company.

Mr. Lee is an experienced accounting professional with over 45 years of business and professional public practice experience in Canada. Upon graduating from the University of British Columbia, he joined Price Waterhouse & Company ("PwC") where he successfully completed his articles and obtained his Chartered Accountant degree. Mr. Lee left PwC to join Macmillan Bloedel Limited, which was Canada's largest forest products company.

He managed the company's Internal Audit Division and after 10 years, left to enter the public accounting field. He has 35 years of public practice experience as a Partner and retired in 2015. His firm was ranked among the top 30 Chartered Accounting firms in Canada. He is also the Managing Director of several private corporations which provide management, consulting and other professional services.

He was also appointed as a Director of Vancouver Bullion & Currency Exchange Limited ("VBCE") in February 2018 and as a Director of Avarga Limited in March 2017 which he resigned from in September 2019. Avarga Limited is the Company's major shareholder.

Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia. He also holds a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Accountant (CA) designation. He is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information: regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: mschneidereit@taigabuilding.com

Related Links

http://www.taigabuilding.com/

