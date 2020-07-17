Taiga mourns passing of one of its original architects and Current Director Doug Morris

BURNABY, BC, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of the original architects of the Company and a current Board Director, Doug Morris.

From his early days at Taiga, beginning in 1978, he was intimately involved with the Management team and our salespeople, helping to shape and influence the business. Doug not only developed Taiga's distribution presence in Eastern Canada, and initiated Taiga's 1996 acquisition of distribution centres in both Ontario and Quebec, he also established the Oakville commodity trading division and Dynamic Forest Products. He was involved in taking Taiga public, and held the position of Executive VP of Major Accounts and Supply Management of Taiga from March 2007 - March 2009. Doug was appointed to Taiga's Board on July 16, 2009 and has maintained this position throughout. Prior to joining Taiga, Doug managed MacMillan Bloedel Ltd.'s building materials distribution centre in Toronto, Ontario. He held a Bachelor of Science and Economics from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

Doug was solid and headstrong, as well as humble, with a comical side. He cared deeply about his family, and they spent a great deal of time at his summer house on the lake together (fondly called the 'Grandchild catcher'), relaxing and enjoying cottage life. They would also spend 2-3 months per year in Florida each winter. He was an avid golfer and long-time member of St. Georges Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario, and he enjoyed fishing as well.

Doug is survived by his wife Mary Lou Morris, children Shelley Morris (Dave) and James Morris (Colleen), and his granddaughters Kate and Brooke Morris.

The Board of Directors extends its deepest condolences to Doug's family and to all those who came to know him as a colleague, as a mentor and as a friend.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information: regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, VP, Finance and Administration and CFO, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.taigabuilding.com/

