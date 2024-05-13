MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), the leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, is thrilled to announce that it is expanding its footprint across Scandinavia with the delivery of additional NomadTM snowmobiles to its key customers SkiStar and Motorbutiken Klövsjö. In addition, Taiga is continuing its expansion in the European market with snowmobile deliveries at French and Italian ski resorts and tour operators, revolutionizing the winter recreation industry with its sustainable and high performance electric sleds. Indeed, Europe accounts for 20% of the global snowmobile market and, with EV adoption having risen tremendously since 2019, the timing was ripe for Taiga to focus on the region as it initiates its next growth phase.

A Taiga Nomad electric snowmobile at a SkiStar resort in Sweden (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

SkiStar continues to strive for carbon neutrality by 2030

SkiStar, the leading Scandinavian ski resort operator and an early adopter of Taiga's technology, is set to acquire additional electric snowmobiles for their resorts in Sweden and Norway. Cementing their commitment to sustainable practices and spearheading the ski hill industry's transition to electric power, SkiStar's goal is to achieve carbon neutrality at all their resorts by 2030. "We've tried all the electric snowmobiles out there and nothing beats Taiga's Nomad," remarked Per Grånas, Head of Procurement at SkiStar, emphasizing their satisfaction with Taiga's superior range, performance and reliability. "Taiga has contributed to positioning us as leaders in the electric transition in Sweden and ensuring we meet our customers' expectations by putting sustainability at the forefront of our decision making."

Taiga snowmobiles are now available to retail customers

In Sweden, Taiga is also proud to enhance its relationship with Motorbutiken Klövsjö, as its first local authorized retailer and service provider, marking a significant step towards making the Nomad electric snowmobile accessible to individual customers in the region. "We're proud to be taking this next step in representing Taiga in Sweden", said Mattias Höglund, Chairman and co-owner, of Motorbutiken Klövsjö. "After assisting Taiga with the first major delivery of more than 40 electric snowmobiles in Sweden last February, we are delighted to be Taiga's official retailer and service provider in Sweden and to help customers fulfill their dream of owning an electric snowmobile".

French and Italian resorts and operators

Expanding its reach into the French Alps, Taiga proudly announces Motor 73 as its first service provider in France. Based in La Plagne, Motor 73 will deliver and provide local service to reservation holders and customers in the area. Additionally, tour operators such as Les Volatiles, Saisie; and Evolution 2 Motoneige Val d'Isere; as well as Team Adventure Madesimo, Italy; will offer electric snowmobile guided tours, ensuring guests can explore the picturesque winter landscapes while preserving them for future generations.

"We are very proud to start this next growth phase as we strategically expand our sales in the European markets," said Sam Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga. "Taiga remains dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the off-road industry, and we look forward to also bringing our award-winning electric personal watercraft (PWC) to the region in the near future."

The perfect sport-utility snowmobile with quiet, emission-free operations

Nomad, the world's first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile is a game-changer for mountain operations and ski resorts. This versatile sport-utility snowmobile is emission-free and operates quietly, ensuring that the natural beauty of the area isn't disturbed by loud revving or exhaust fumes. Additionally, it requires no powertrain maintenance and doesn't require gas or oil, making it a cost-effective option over time.

Nomad is also highly functional, with a battery that can be fully charged in up to three hours on a 220V charger or to 80% in about 40 minutes with the newly enabled DC Fast Charge capability. With a range of up to 100km, it also boasts an impressive towing capacity of 511 kilograms (1,125 pounds)1.

Fleet owners benefit from lower costs of ownership over the lifetime of their snowmobiles. Each Taiga snowmobile represents a 12% saving in the total cost of ownership, a 78% decrease in operating costs and a reduction in emissions of up to 86% over five years*.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.com

About SkiStar

SkiStar is Scandinavia's leading holiday organizer and has been in business for over 45 years. The company is known for offering unforgettable mountain experiences to its guests through alpine skiing in winter and active holidays in summer. With a focus on providing high-quality experiences, SkiStar has become a trusted name in the tourism industry and continues to attract visitors from all over the world. For more information, visit www.skistar.com

About Motorbutiken Klövsjö

Motorbutiken Klövsjö is a Swedish workshop that specializes in selling, servicing, renting and storing snowmobiles and other off-road vehicles. The company prides itself on carrying the latest machines and cutting-edge electrification technology. For more information, visit www.mbklovsjo.se

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Taiga's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the consumers' experience, the Company's current and future business and strategic plans, the anticipated performance of customer deliveries, the expected operations of the Company, expectations regarding market trends, uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Taiga operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as those described in Taiga's management's discussion and analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of Taiga's annual information form filed on April 2, 2024, available on Taiga's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

1 Performance and Specifications: Specifications are given for informational purpose only based on Taiga's testing. Metrics (such as weight, range, speed, acceleration, and battery life) may vary based on the environment, terrain, weather conditions, local regulations and final build of the ordered product.



* For illustration purposes. * ICE Snowmobile Average consumption: 19L/100 km, kW price uses North American Average: $0.15/kWh, Gas Price uses North American Average: $1.21/L, calculated based on a lifetime of 5 years and 10,000 km. Maintenance costs are for informational purposes only and based on Taiga's benchmarks and analysis.

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation

For further information: For photos, interviews or more information: Annick Lauzon, Marketing Director, +1 514 922-9225, [email protected]; Linda Morell, PR Manager, +46 (0)76 11 860 02, [email protected]; Mattias Höglund, Chairman and Co-owner, +46 (0)70 59 830 87, [email protected]