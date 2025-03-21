Taiga Building Products Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Board Member Brian Flagel

BURNABY, BC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces today that Brian Flagel has stepped down from his role as a director of the Company.

Mr. Flagel has made the decision to resign in order to dedicate more time to his personal and professional pursuits. During his tenure, he also contributed as a member of the Audit Committee.

Taiga expresses its gratitude for Mr. Flagel's leadership and valuable insights over the years. The Company appreciates his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

For further information, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]