Taiga Building Products Ltd. Announces Departure of Board Member Trent Balog

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga") announced today the departure of Mr. Trent Balog from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Balog's vision and leadership have been pivotal to the Company's achievements. His departure marks the end of a distinguished era, and Taiga extends its gratitude for his invaluable contributions and commitment over the years.

Taiga remains committed to maintaining the high standards of excellence and innovation set forth by Mr. Balog, as we continue to serve our customers and stakeholders.

The entire Taiga community, including employees, stakeholders, and partners, express appreciation for Mr. Balog's dedication and wish him continued success in his future pursuits.

For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, VP, Finance and Administration and CFO, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]