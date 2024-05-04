Taiga Building Products Issues Correction to Recently Announced Annual General Meeting Voting Result Details

News provided by

Taiga Building Products Ltd.

May 04, 2024, 19:42 ET

BURNABY, BC, May 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. announces a correction to the Company's press release dated May 3, 2024 pursuant to which detailed voting results from the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 2, 2024 (the "Meeting") were announced.

The Company clarifies that the detailed voting results for the election of directors from the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee 

Votes For   

% of Votes   
For  

Votes 

Withheld /    

Abstained    

% of Votes      

Withheld / 

Abstained

Dr. Kooi Ong Tong

53,397,818

84.6 %

9,686,119

15.4 %

Ian Tong

53,396,818

84.6 %

9,687,119

15.4 %

Grant Sali

58,824,818

93.2 %

4,259,219

6.8 %

Garson Lee

61,223,465

97.1 %

1,860,572

2.9 %

Brian Flagel

61,223,465

97.1 %

1,860,572

2.9 %

Jim Teh

61,223,465

97.1 %

1,860,572

2.9 %

Sylvester Ong Pai Koo1      

51,009,655

80.9 %

12,075,282

19.1 %

_____________________________

1 Nominated via a shareholder motion at the Meeting, and the size of the board of directors of the Company was increased from six to seven based on the same motion.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242

Organization Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd.