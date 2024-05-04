Taiga Building Products Issues Correction to Recently Announced Annual General Meeting Voting Result Details

May 04, 2024, 19:42 ET
BURNABY, BC, May 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. announces a correction to the Company's press release dated May 3, 2024 pursuant to which detailed voting results from the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 2, 2024 (the "Meeting") were announced.
The Company clarifies that the detailed voting results for the election of directors from the Meeting are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
Withheld /
Abstained
|
% of Votes
Withheld /
Abstained
|
Dr. Kooi Ong Tong
|
53,397,818
|
84.6 %
|
9,686,119
|
15.4 %
|
Ian Tong
|
53,396,818
|
84.6 %
|
9,687,119
|
15.4 %
|
Grant Sali
|
58,824,818
|
93.2 %
|
4,259,219
|
6.8 %
|
Garson Lee
|
61,223,465
|
97.1 %
|
1,860,572
|
2.9 %
|
Brian Flagel
|
61,223,465
|
97.1 %
|
1,860,572
|
2.9 %
|
Jim Teh
|
61,223,465
|
97.1 %
|
1,860,572
|
2.9 %
|
Sylvester Ong Pai Koo1
|
51,009,655
|
80.9 %
|
12,075,282
|
19.1 %
|
|
1 Nominated via a shareholder motion at the Meeting, and the size of the board of directors of the Company was increased from six to seven based on the same motion.
SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.
For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242
