Taiga Building Products Issues Correction to Recently Announced Annual General Meeting Voting Result Details

BURNABY, BC, May 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. announces a correction to the Company's press release dated May 3, 2024 pursuant to which detailed voting results from the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 2, 2024 (the "Meeting") were announced.

The Company clarifies that the detailed voting results for the election of directors from the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes Withheld / Abstained % of Votes Withheld / Abstained Dr. Kooi Ong Tong 53,397,818 84.6 % 9,686,119 15.4 % Ian Tong 53,396,818 84.6 % 9,687,119 15.4 % Grant Sali 58,824,818 93.2 % 4,259,219 6.8 % Garson Lee 61,223,465 97.1 % 1,860,572 2.9 % Brian Flagel 61,223,465 97.1 % 1,860,572 2.9 % Jim Teh 61,223,465 97.1 % 1,860,572 2.9 % Sylvester Ong Pai Koo1 51,009,655 80.9 % 12,075,282 19.1 %

_____________________________ 1 Nominated via a shareholder motion at the Meeting, and the size of the board of directors of the Company was increased from six to seven based on the same motion.

