Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Nomination of New Director

BURNABY, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that Dr Kooi Ong Tong, Ian Tong, Grant Sali, Jim Teh, Garson Lee and Brian Flagel were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 2, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A new Director, Sylvester Ong Pai Koo, was also appointed to the Board via a shareholder motion at the meeting and the Board size was increased from six to seven based on the same motion.

Sylvester Ong Pai Koo

Mr. Koo brings a wealth of experience in the construction and finance sectors to his new role. Educated at Simon Fraser University in Canada, he holds both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics and Business Administration, with a focus on Accounting and Finance. His career is marked by significant leadership positions, notably as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Director at 3Cnergy Limited. He has also held directorships at PKS Jaya Sdn Bhd and previously, King Fraser International Pte Ltd. Sylvester's previous experience includes roles at Reinforced Earth (SEA) Pte Ltd, where he climbed the ranks from Commercial Manager to General Manager of Finance, managing significant financial operations and strategic planning for the company and its Asian subsidiaries.

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 3, 2024.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242