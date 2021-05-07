Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

BURNABY, BC, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following seven directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 6, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Mr. Trent Balog and Mr. Grant Sali were nominated from the floor at the Meeting by the Company's major shareholder.

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Dr. Kooi Ong Tong 97.7% 2.3% Garson Lee 99.3% 0.7% Jim Teh 99.4% 0.6% Brian Flagel 99.3% 0.7% Ian Tong 97.7% 0.3% Trent Balog 88.4% 11.6% Grant Sali 88.4% 11.6%

Trent Balog

Trent Balog has spent his entire career in the building materials distribution industry. His 40+ years of experience have seen many interesting trends. He began his journey working for Weldwood of Canada in Edmonton's warehouse and onto Saskatoon in a sales role, then he moved to Calgary in 1987 with McMillian Bloedel, where he was Sales Supervisor/National Accounts. Trent ultimately made the move to Taiga Building Products in 1995, where he has spent the past 27 years. Trent began as a Trader, then progressed to helping develop the Preserved Wood program for the Prairies. He was integral in launching Taiga Logistics, and from there he continued to take on more senior roles such as GM of the Prairies, Western VP, and then COO. He was CEO/President for 5 years and now currently holds the position of Co-CEO. Trent's leadership skills led to growing and developing the strongest network in the industry. Trent has keen insight into trends and consumer behavior given his years of experience, but more importantly contributes to building the unique and resilient culture that is Taiga. He enjoys golfing, supporting his Edmonton Oilers, and skiing, among other pursuits.

Grant Sali

Mr. Sali's first job in the industry was with Weldwood of Canada, where he started in the warehouse and furthered his career as a salesman in their distribution and mill divisions. In 1982 he accepted a position as the sales manager at Trendwood in Edmonton. He came back to British Columbia in 1988 to work for Crestbrook Forest Industries Ltd as a sales manager out of their Cranbrook office. He was hired by Taiga in 1990 to establish the distribution centre in Kelowna. In 2001, he was promoted to Langley's branch manager and became a VP in 2007 with responsibility for Allied Products, Envirofor and the USA. In 2012 Mr. Sali assumed the position EVP Supply Management. Prior to Mr. Sali's recent retirement he held the position of EVP Supply Management/Chief Procurement Officer.

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution to increase the size of the board of directors of the Company from five to seven and the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 7, 2021.

