TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

BURNABY, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following seven directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 5, 2022 (the "Meeting").

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Dr. Kooi Ong Tong 97.6% 2.4% Garson Lee 99.6% 0.4% Jim Teh 99.6% 0.4% Brian Flagel 99.6% 0.4% Ian Tong 97.6% 2.4% Grant Sali 97.6% 2.4% Trent Balog 97.6% 2.4%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution to increase the size of the board of directors of the Company from five to seven and the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 6, 2022.

For further information: regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242