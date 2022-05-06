TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

May 06, 2022, 17:02 ET
BURNABY, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following seven directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 5, 2022 (the "Meeting").
|
NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Dr. Kooi Ong Tong
|
97.6%
|
2.4%
|
Garson Lee
|
99.6%
|
0.4%
|
Jim Teh
|
99.6%
|
0.4%
|
Brian Flagel
|
99.6%
|
0.4%
|
Ian Tong
|
97.6%
|
2.4%
|
Grant Sali
|
97.6%
|
2.4%
|
Trent Balog
|
97.6%
|
2.4%
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution to increase the size of the board of directors of the Company from five to seven and the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 6, 2022.
SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.
For further information: regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242
