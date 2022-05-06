TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

BURNABY, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announces that the following seven directors were elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 5, 2022 (the "Meeting").

NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Dr. Kooi Ong Tong

97.6%

2.4%

Garson Lee

99.6%

0.4%

Jim Teh

99.6%

0.4%

Brian Flagel

99.6%

0.4%

Ian Tong

97.6%

2.4%

Grant Sali

97.6%

2.4%

Trent Balog

97.6%

2.4%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved a resolution to increase the size of the board of directors of the Company from five to seven and the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting was filed on SEDAR on May 6, 2022.

