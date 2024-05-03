Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Result Details

Taiga Building Products Ltd.

May 03, 2024, 19:15 ET

BURNABY, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. announces detailed voting results from the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 2, 2024. 

NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Dr Kooi Ong Tong

84.6 %

15.4 %

Ian Tong

84.6 %

15.4 %

Grant Sali

93.2 %

6.8 %

Garson Lee

97.1 %

2.9 %

Brian Flagel

97.1 %

2.9 %

Jim Teh

97.1 %

2.9 %

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242

