Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Result Details

May 03, 2024, 19:15 ET
BURNABY, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. announces detailed voting results from the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 2, 2024.
|
NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Dr Kooi Ong Tong
|
84.6 %
|
15.4 %
|
Ian Tong
|
84.6 %
|
15.4 %
|
Grant Sali
|
93.2 %
|
6.8 %
|
Garson Lee
|
97.1 %
|
2.9 %
|
Brian Flagel
|
97.1 %
|
2.9 %
|
Jim Teh
|
97.1 %
|
2.9 %
SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.
For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242
