Taiga Building Products Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Result Details

BURNABY, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. announces detailed voting results from the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 2, 2024.

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Dr Kooi Ong Tong 84.6 % 15.4 % Ian Tong 84.6 % 15.4 % Grant Sali 93.2 % 6.8 % Garson Lee 97.1 % 2.9 % Brian Flagel 97.1 % 2.9 % Jim Teh 97.1 % 2.9 %

For further information: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO & Vice President, Finance and Administration, Phone: 604-438-1471, Fax: 604-439-4242