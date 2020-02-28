Taiga announces passing of one of its founders and Directors Cam White

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") announced today with sadness that Cam White, one of its founders, and a current Board Director, has passed away.

Mr. White began his career at Taiga in 1973. He held various positions with Taiga over the years, including Prairie Manager, Vice President of Western Operations, Executive Vice President, Sales and Operations and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. White was President and CEO of Taiga from April 1, 2010 until April 1, 2015. He was appointed to Taiga's Board on July 02, 2012.

Cam created Taiga with the help of several friends, and they built this company into an impressive operation that not only succeeded and grew, but gave back to the community and all the families involved with Taiga. Mr. White worked tirelessly to get the job done, and impacted so many lives along his journey.

The Board of Directors extends its deepest condolences to Mr. White's family.

