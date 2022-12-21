Taiga Announces New Credit Facility

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TBL) announces that it has entered into a new $250 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Facility") with a syndicate of lenders led by the Bank of Montreal and including Scotiabank, Bank of America, TD Bank and CIBC. The Facility will mature on December 20, 2027 and is secured by a first perfected security interest in all real and personal property of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries. Russ Permann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Taiga, commented: " We're very proud of the relationship we've built with our senior lenders. This credit facility renewal is a reflection of the strength of our enterprise and will support us in our pursuits in the coming months and years."

