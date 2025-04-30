Taicang Highlights Growing Partnership Opportunities During Visit to Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- On April 24, 2025, officials from the Taicang Municipal Government hosted a city promotion event in Frankfurt, Germany, under the theme "Wenn der Fluss Loujiang auf den Main trifft" ("When the Lou River Meets the Main"). The event was organized to strengthen economic, trade, and cultural ties between Taicang, a leading hub in China's Jiangsu Province, and Germany, and to explore new opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.

Scene from the City Promotion Event in Frankfurt (PRNewsfoto/太倉市人民政府)

Demonstrating a longstanding commitment to open and inclusive development, Taicang has successfully integrated high-quality German industrial resources into its local economy. Today, more than 550 German companies operate in Taicang, including over 60 "hidden champions" — mid-sized global leaders recognized for their specialization and innovation. These businesses form a comprehensive industrial chain encompassing research and development, manufacturing, and service sectors. In a time of global economic uncertainty, Taicang continues to stand out as a strong example of stability, growth, and the enduring value of China-Germany partnerships.

Taicang has emerged as a model for regional cooperation between China and Germany. Boasting modern infrastructure and a strong focus on sustainable development, the city mirrors Frankfurt's balance of livability and business appeal, and has become an increasingly attractive destination for German businesses and expatriates.

