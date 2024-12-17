TAG Oil Announces Organizational Restructure

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) (FSE: T0P) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") announced today the following organizational changes of the Company's leadership. Namely, Mr. Abdel (Abby) Badwi has been appointed as Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company. Mr. Toby Pierce is stepping down as CEO, effective immediately, to pursue other business opportunities.

Mr. Badwi relocated to Cairo, Egypt, last May, where he focused on evaluating the Company's performance strategies and assembling a skilled team of Egyptian professionals to oversee its operations in the country. This initiative has now been successfully accomplished with the recruitment of a talented technical and operating team consisting of experienced Egyptian nationals.

Mr. Badwi will continue to oversee the Company's business from Cairo and together with TAG Oil 's V.P. and COO, Mr. Suneel Gupta, they will monitor corporate and operational progress and drive the expansion of the Company.

Following the recently announced $6.8 million capital infusion from the offering and the relocation of the Canadian leadership team to Cairo, the Company will be eliminating several Canada based positions. This will significantly reduce general and administrative costs and enable the Company to prudently apply its financial resources towards its capital spending programs.

Mr. Badwi commented: "On behalf of the Company's board of directors, we would like to extend our best wishes to Toby in his future ventures and express our sincere gratitude for his many years of service with TAG Oil. Toby's leadership at TAG Oil has been significant in helping the Company monetize its legacy New Zealand assets and position the Company to build its asset base in Egypt. Looking ahead and reflecting on the huge potential of the Egyptian assets, as well as the lessons from our recent drilling campaign, it became clear that a permanent Canadian leadership presence in Cairo and involving experienced Egyptian nationals in managing our operations in Egypt was necessary. TAG Oil's management will continue to leverage Canadian and U.S. unconventional horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing expertise to support and advise our team in the specialized development of the Company's large Abu Roash "F" resource play in Egypt's Western Desert".

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Website: http://www.tagoil.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tag-oil-ltd

X: https://twitter.com/tagoilltd

For further information: Abdel (Abby) Badwi, Executive Chairman and CEO, Email: [email protected]