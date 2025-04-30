TAG Oil Provides Operations Update and Results for Financial Year End

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) (FSE: T0P) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following operations and financial update:

Production from the BED4-T100 ("T100") horizontal well and the BED 1-7 vertical well at the Badr Oil Field ("BED-1") located in the Western Desert of Egypt, averaged 102 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") from T100 and 85 bopd from BED 1-7 in the fourth quarter of 20241. Current production in the first quarter of 2025 averaged 130 bopd from both wells1. Cumulative production to date from the two wells has exceeded 40,000 barrels1.

Both the T100 and BED 1-7 wells have been equipped with sucker rod pumping systems for stable long-term production and were temporarily shut-in during the first quarter of 2025 for pressure build-up analysis. In addition, construction improvements were completed on the two well-site Early Production Facilities (EPF) for improved handling and treatment of the medium grade Abu Roash "F" crude oil to meet delivery specifications and safe handling requirements for crude trucking operations to a new delivery point in the Ras Gharib system.

TAG Oil is also pleased to report the filing of its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. A copy of TAG Oil's financial statements, and management discussion and analysis for its most recently completed financial year are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (http://www.tagoil.com/).

On December 31, 2024, the Company had C$6.6 million in cash and cash equivalent and $5.0 million in working capital, compared to September 30, 2024, of $4.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.3 million in working capital. The Company has no debt.

Looking ahead, the recent sale of TAG Oil's New Zealand royalty interest added US$2.2 million (approximately C$3.0 million) of cash to the Company's balance sheet. The additional liquidity will be allocated to support the 2025 capital program including bringing on a joint venture partner to accelerate the BED-1 drilling campaign. While it is taking longer than expected to complete the new acquisition, progress is being made towards closing of this strategic asset acquisition in Egypt.

1 Gross producing day average rates or cumulative production measured in the field prior to adjustment to sales crude oil volumes.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Website: http://www.tagoil.com/

