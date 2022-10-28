TAG Oil Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Update to Previously Announced $22 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSXV: TAO

VANCOUVER, BC­, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) in relation to its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of common shares for $22 million in gross proceeds.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 3, 2022, or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company hereby expressly advises any investor to disregard the statement in its Annual Information Form for fiscal 2022 that it "does not have access to the information that would allow it to determine the amount of reserves, if any, attributable to the NZ Assets." TAG Oil has provided an undertaking to the British Columbia Securities Commission that within 30 days of the date of the final prospectus it will amend and restate its annual information form, including its annual filings under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101") in compliance with section 2.1 of NI 51-101, including for certainty providing a report in accordance with Form 51-101F2 by a qualified reserves evaluator that is independent of the Company and a report of management and directors in accordance with Form 51-101F3.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil ( http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

For further information: Toby Pierce, Chief Executive Officer; Chris Beltgens, Vice President, Corporate Development