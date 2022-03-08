Tackling the difficult issues in workplace diversity and inclusion with transparency and accountability: this year's 'Canada's Best Diversity Employers' are announced.

"There is a clear shift in conversation and a desire to address challenging issues, like anti-racism and reconciliation with Canada's Indigenous peoples, head on," says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Organizations are having a transparent, honest dialogue with employees about their experience, in the workplace and in their personal lives – and are using that feedback to drive action and response."

"Transparency is a key theme amongst this year's winners," adds Stephanie Leung, Assistant Editor on the project. "More employers are keeping themselves accountable by stating their goals publicly, providing ongoing updates on their progress through annual reports."

Now in its 15th annual edition, Canada's Best Diversity Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers across Canada that have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. This competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: (a) Women; (b) Members of visible minorities; (c) Persons with disabilities; (d) Indigenous peoples; and (e) Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender/Transsexual (LGBT) peoples.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The full list of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2022 was announced today in a special magazine co-published with the Globe and Mail. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage: https://www.canadastop100.com/diversity/

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

For further information: Juliane Fung, Coordinator, 416-964-6069 x5334