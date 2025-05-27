First Korean LCC to Fly Seoul-Vancouver as Asia-North America Demand Climbs

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- T'way Air, South Korea's leading low-cost carrier, will inaugurate its first North American destination with direct service between Seoul and Vancouver on July 12, 2025. Operating four times weekly – Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays – the new flights meet growing demand for affordable, long-haul travel across key Asia-Pacific and North American markets.

T’way Air to Inaugurate Direct Seoul-Vancouver Service on July 12

The outbound flight departs Incheon International Airport at 9:05 p.m. KST and arrives at Vancouver International Airport at 3:25 p.m. PDT. The return flight leaves Vancouver at 5:25 p.m. PDT and lands in Seoul at 9:35 p.m. KST the following day. Tickets are now available on the T'way Air website.

The new service marks a significant milestone in T'way Air's network expansion, joining its existing Asia-Pacific and European destinations. By directly linking Seoul with Canada's west coast, the airline offers both leisure and business travelers a seamless, cost-effective option.

T'way Air will deploy its A330-300 aircraft, offering 12 flat-bed seats in Business Saver class with adjustable headrests, extra legroom, personal power outlets and individual reading lights. All passengers receive complimentary meals: two in Business Saver and one in Economy.

Travelers bound for Korea can experience Seoul's fusion of history and modernity: explore Gyeongbokgung Palace, wander Insadong's traditional streets, hike Bukhansan's scenic trails, admire the futuristic curves of Dongdaemun Design Plaza, and shop the latest Korean beauty and fashion in Hongdae, Seongsu and Gangnam.

"We are proud to launch our first North American destination, opening exciting opportunities for tourism, business and cultural exchange between Korea and Canada," said Hong-Geun Jeong, Chief Executive Officer of T'way Air. "We look forward to offering safe, reliable, and memorable journeys that bring our two countries closer together."

T'way Air currently serves 50 destinations globally and plans to further expand its network. For more information, visit twayair.com.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T'way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s. T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

Media Contact

T'WAY AIR Public Relations Team

[email protected]

Seoul (ICN) - Vancouver (YVR) Flight Schedule

Route Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft ICN – YVR 21:05 15:25 Tue/Thur/Sat/Sun A330-300 YVR – ICN 17:25 21:35(+1)

SOURCE T'way Air