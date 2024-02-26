TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) today announced that the T. Rowe Price U.S. Blue Chip Growth Fund is available on its independent platform. The fund invests in companies that are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth in T. Rowe Price's view. This fund joins the T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund as the second T. Rowe Price fund available to Canadian investors through Bridgehouse. T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm (US$1.45 trillion AUM as of January 31, 2024), is known for its active management approach.

"Canadians are looking for opportunities to compound their hard-earned cash to secure their futures – for themselves and their families. It's prudent for investors to consider U.S. blue chips because they add durable, long-term growth to portfolios," says Carol Lynde, president and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers. "T. Rowe Price has a reputation for extensive research capabilities and a reliable long-term approach, offering Canadians the ability to invest with confidence. Their U.S. Blue Chip strategy is one of T. Rowe Price's flagship offerings and I'm glad we're able to offer it on our independent platform."

"The fund typically invests in 75 to 125 blue chip growth companies that, based on our fundamental research approach, have leading market positions, seasoned management teams and strong financial fundamentals," says Paul Greene, Portfolio Manager, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. "Our investment team deploys a disciplined approach to uncover firms that work to drive their businesses through market volatility for steady and predictable growth, and ultimately, create value for clients."

For more information on the T. Rowe Price Funds offered to Canadian investors through Bridgehouse, visit bridgehousecanada.com/managers.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

