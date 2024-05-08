T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JEFF LI TO INTERMEDIARY BUSINESS IN CANADA

BALTIMORE, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc., announced that it has hired Jeff Li, CIM®, as vice president for its intermediary business in Canada. In this new role, he is responsible for supporting intermediary partners in-field, while also leading advisor sales and service within T. Rowe Price's separately managed account (SMA) business. Li is based in Toronto and reports to Lauren Bloom, T. Rowe Price's head of Canada.

T. Rowe Price Canada, Inc.

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Li served as regional vice president for TD Asset Management, where he led business development and client servicing for Toronto-based financial advisors. Prior to that, he was a business development manager at Fidelity Investments Canada. Li holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto, and the Chartered Investment Manager® (CIM®) designation.

"We are so pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Li to our team in Canada," said Bloom. "Jeff comes to us with more than 12 years of investment industry experience. His hiring underscores T. Rowe Price's commitment to supporting our intermediary partners in-field and continuing to grow and diversify our business in Canada. He joins an expanding team including Jean-Sebastien Garant and Zaheed Jiwani, both of whom are vice presidents for our institutional business and who joined in 2023."

T. Rowe Price (Canada) Inc. is a unit of T. Rowe Price's Americas division, which offers investment management services to institutional investors, institutional consultants, and intermediaries.

T. Rowe Price has $2.09 CAD trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024

Canada – Issued in Canada by T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc.'s investment management services are only available to Accredited Investors as defined under National Instrument 45-106. T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. enters into written delegation agreements with affiliates to provide investment management services.

Residents of Quebec may request a French translation of this document. Please contact [email protected]. Les résidents du Québec peuvent demander une traduction française de ce document. S'il vous plaît contactez [email protected].

Lara Naylor, 410-215-7998, [email protected]; Bill Benintende, 443-248-2424, [email protected]