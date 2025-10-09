Digital Innovation Center of Excellence fuses advanced technology, governance, and industry expertise to unlock data's full value, accelerate outcomes, and strengthen competitive advantage

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced the launch of Syntax DnA³, its Digital Innovation Center of Excellence that unites AI, automation, and analytics to help organizations unlock their data's full value and achieve faster, smarter business transformation. Built on Syntax's innovation portfolio, services, and industry expertise, DnA³ creates a trusted data foundation and delivers tailored solutions to accelerate measurable outcomes and enable more agile, competitive enterprises.

"Organizations are experimenting with AI, automation, and analytics in exciting ways--and the potential is enormous," said Marcelo Tamassia, Chief Technology Officer at Syntax. "Syntax DnA³ helps them turn that potential into an engine for value creation, aligning the right strategy, technologies, and use cases within a unified enterprise framework that scales and delivers sustained business impact."

Removing Barriers, Unlocking Potential

Organizations worldwide are investing heavily in AI, automation, and analytics, yet many struggle to achieve their objectives. Poor data quality, technology sprawl, disjointed processes, legacy inefficiencies, adoption, and privacy and security concerns slow innovation and erode ROI.

According to Gartner, "Through 2026, those organizations that don't enable and support their AI use cases through an AI-ready data practice will see over 60% of AI projects fail to deliver on business SLAs and be abandoned."

"When initiatives are deployed in silos or without data readiness, integration, or governance, momentum fades," said Tamassia. "Our holistic approach ensures these capabilities work together seamlessly to deliver lasting value."

Syntax DnA³--From Innovation to Impact

At the heart of Syntax DnA³ is a comprehensive service and solutions framework built around three innovation pillars:

AI – Enterprise‑grade machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI) solutions--such as the Syntax GenAI Starter Pack--that modernize processes, ignite innovation, and deliver tangible results while safeguarding data.

– Enterprise‑grade machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI) solutions--such as the Syntax GenAI Starter Pack--that modernize processes, ignite innovation, and deliver tangible results while safeguarding data. Automation – Intelligent process automation and workflow orchestration that streamline operations, reduce manual overhead, and ensure scalable efficiency and compliance.

– Intelligent process automation and workflow orchestration that streamline operations, reduce manual overhead, and ensure scalable efficiency and compliance. Analytics – Advanced analytics that turn enterprise data into actionable intelligence, enabling teams to visualize trends, forecast outcomes, and make informed decisions with confidence.

Deployed strategically through DnA³, these capabilities connect systems and teams, speed adoption, and unlock the full value of transformation.

"We recently implemented the Syntax GenAI Platform and AI agents as part of our digital transformation strategy," said Vinod Nair, CIO and Senior Vice President at MITER Brands. "The results we've seen so far give us great confidence in the transformative potential of Syntax DnA³. We see a significant opportunity to further leverage their AI, automation, and analytics expertise to drive innovation, scale operations, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Explore Syntax DnA³ and AI Resources

Connect with Syntax at Oracle AI World 2025

Syntax will feature Syntax DnA³ next week at Oracle AI World 2025, October 13–16 in Las Vegas. Visit the Syntax Lounge to network with peers, meet with Syntax experts, and explore how DnA³ is helping organizations unite AI, automation, and analytics to solve real business challenges. To learn more, visit Syntax at Oracle AI World.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

