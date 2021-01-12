Syntax Achieves Amazon Web Services Microsoft Workloads Designation as Database Solutions Consulting Partner

Syntax lands AWS Microsoft Workloads designation through unparalleled knowledge and experience

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Syntax , a leading provider of cloud-managed ERP services, announced today its achievement of the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency as a Database Solutions Consulting Partner. This accomplishment demonstrates Syntax's deep expertise in managing Microsoft-based applications and operations on AWS, including Structured Query Language (SQL) server workload modernization, data management and warehousing, business analytics, structured and unstructured data integration, and maintaining security and regulatory compliance for more than 40 completed Microsoft workload migrations to AWS.

"Syntax is proud to be recognized today by AWS for our comprehensive expertise in migrating and modernizing Microsoft workloads on the AWS platform," said Marcelo Tamassia , Global CTO at Syntax. "As an early adopter of AWS, Syntax is continuously working to help our customers modernize their IT infrastructures using the best tools and solutions available."

AWS developed the AWS Competency Program so customers could find members of its AWS Partner Network (APN) to work with that have extensive understanding of AWS tools and solutions across industries, use cases and workloads. As an AWS Advanced Consulting and Managed Service Provider Partner, Syntax has also previously achieved the AWS Oracle Competency.

"When we first started exploring cloud hosting, we knew we needed a more stable, efficient and geographically distributed Windows and Structured Query Language infrastructure that, being located in South Central Alaska, could address both availability and potential natural disaster recovery needs," said Diana Escobar , Project Management Office (PMO) Manager for Matanuska Telephone Association (MTA). "Knowing AWS was the best solution for this, we turned to Syntax, a proven AWS partner that had managed our JD Edwards needs since 2016. Their team supported us through the process every step of the way, and we officially adopted the Syntax Enterprise Cloud® powered by AWS in December 2019. We look forward to many more years building out our AWS environment with the Syntax team."

Read more about MTA's partnership with Syntax here , and learn more about Syntax's Microsoft workloads modernization and migration services here .

About Syntax

Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

