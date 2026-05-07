Synoptek Wins Gold Stevie® Award at the 2026 American Business Awards®

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Synoptek, a global digital transformation and IT consulting firm, has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The award recognizes Synoptek's work on the Great Parks of Hamilton County project - Mobile-First Web Modernization and Unified Digital Experience Redesign, which earned top honors in the Web Design category.

The American Business Awards® are among the premier business awards programs in the United States, honoring excellence across industries. Winners are selected based on strong average scores from a panel of judges, recognizing both the quality and impact of each submission.

"Our goal was not just to redesign a website," said Salil Godika, CEO of Synoptek. "We wanted to create a digital experience that truly supports the community. This recognition reflects the thoughtful work that went into building something practical, accessible, and meaningful for everyday users."

The project was built on a foundation of UX research, stakeholder interviews, and journey mapping, with a strong focus on mobile usability and accessibility. Some judges specifically highlighted the project's rigorous, research-driven approach and called out measurable improvements, including reduced platform complexity and faster content publishing workflows.

"This award reinforces the importance of putting customer experience at the center of digital transformation," said Mark Emery, CX Practice Head at Synoptek. "By understanding how people interact with digital platforms, we designed an experience that feels simple for users while reducing complexity behind the scenes."

The work reflects Synoptek's Managed Experience Provider (MxP™) approach, which brings together strategy, design, engineering, and continuous optimization. This approach helps organizations move beyond one-time upgrades and build digital experiences that continue to evolve.

The project also builds on Synoptek's ongoing collaboration with Great Parks of Hamilton County, supporting its mission to make it easier for residents to access programs, services, and outdoor experiences.

"Working with Synoptek has been a strong partnership," said Todd Palmeter, Great Parks CEO. "This recognition reflects a shared commitment to delivering a digital experience that better serves our community."

This recognition adds to Synoptek's continued track record at the American Business Awards®, highlighting its focus on delivering impactful, experience-led digital solutions.

About Synoptek

Synoptek is the first global Managed Experience Provider (MxP™), delivering end-to-end IT and digital transformation services that align technology performance with business outcomes. Powered by its aiXops™ platform, Synoptek provides advisory, integration, and AI-activated managed services across four core pillars: Cloud & Agile Infrastructure, Business Applications & Platforms, Customer & Employee Experience, and Cybersecurity. With 24/7 global delivery, deep industry expertise, and a holistic strategy-to-operations model, Synoptek helps organizations reduce operational burden, accelerate transformation, and continuously evolve their digital capabilities. synoptek.com

About Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781920/5530074/Synoptek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Synoptek

Nandita Nityanandam, Sr. Director, Marketing, [email protected], +91-9825900363