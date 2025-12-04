Dessert Holdings Partners with Synoptek to Drive Digital Transformation and Growth

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dessert Holdings, North America's leading premium dessert company and a Bain Capital portfolio company, has chosen Synoptek, a global systems integrator and Managed Experience Provider (MxP), as its strategic partner for 24/7 application managed services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management support across its expanding network of brands and manufacturing facilities.

Dessert Holdings has become the leading premium dessert manufacturer in North America through innovation and world-class service and sought a trusted partner capable of supporting its operational scale and broader digital goals. Synoptek's comprehensive managed services model will ensure its business systems continue to operate and evolve across Dessert Holdings' multi-brand ecosystem.

This includes business applications, data insights, cloud infrastructure, and security -- creating a cohesive digital ecosystem that scales with Dessert Holdings' growth trajectory. In addition, Synoptek will provide AI-activated managed support systems, which will, in turn, deliver cost savings and optimized operations.

"Synoptek's expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and systems integration aligns directly with our strategic transformation agenda," said Tony Costa, CIO of Dessert Holdings. "By modernizing and standardizing our technology environment, we are accelerating our ability to onboard new businesses, harmonize operations across our manufacturing sites, and unlock greater synergies from future M&A activity. This partnership positions us with the scalable systems, robust data architecture, and integrated support model required to sustain long-term growth and deliver measurable enterprise value."

This engagement further reinforces Synoptek's leadership in the food manufacturing and processing industry, where it has developed a proven track record of helping enterprises modernize their technology environments and integrate post-merger operations.

This also reaffirms Synoptek's position as a trusted partner in digital transformation initiatives, helping organizations modernize their technology stack, streamline operations, and scale efficiently through data-driven insights and secure cloud environments.

"By combining our expertise in Dynamics 365, data analytics, and managed services, we're enabling them to achieve a seamless digital foundation that supports their business growth and long-term vision," said Salil Godika, President and CEO, Synoptek.

About Synoptek

Synoptek is the first IT Managed Experience Provider (MxP™) and is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve their customer experiences, application ecosystems and infrastructures. As a Managed Experience Provider (MxP), Synoptek delivers AI-enabled automation, strategic modernization, and experience-led outcomes across four core service pillars--Cloud and Agile Infrastructure, Business Applications and Platform Development, Customer and Employee Experience, and Cybersecurity. With growth, ownership, inclusiveness, and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders.

www.synoptek.com

About Dessert Holdings

Dessert Holdings is North America's leading premium dessert company, providing scratch-made desserts at scale, combining culinary artistry, real ingredients, and operational excellence. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dessert Holdings has a rich heritage from seven distinctive brands and unmatched premium dessert capabilities for its Retail and Foodservice partners. The company's portfolio has evolved to satisfy consumers' dessert preferences and customers around the world. Dessert Holdings' brands include Steven Charles®, The Original Cakerie®, Lawler's Desserts®, Atlanta Cheesecake Company®, Dianne's Fine Desserts®, Kenny's Great Pies®, and Willamette Valley Pie Company.

