Synoptek Receives Five9 Global Partner of the Year Award

Recognition honors Synoptek's next-generation Teams+ platform for unified voice integration

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Synoptek is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2025 Five9 Global Partner Award winner and named Five9's Canada Partner of the Year. These awards recognize outstanding achievements across Five9's ecosystem of channel partners, systems integrators, strategic alliance partners, and independent software vendors.

Synoptek began working with Five9 in 2018 and became an official partner in 2021 – the same year Synoptek was named Five9's Rising Star Partner. As a Five9 Certified Network Partner, Synoptek helps organizations extend Microsoft Teams beyond internal collaboration into a complete enterprise voice solution.

Five9 is a leading cloud contact center provider trusted by global enterprises. Through the Synoptek Teams+ platform, Five9 and other voice applications integrate seamlessly over a single carrier-grade network with a unified dial plan, eliminating the complexity of managing multiple voice systems. The platform delivers number reputation management to protect caller identity and brand trust, along with unique data intelligence that provides actionable insights into call performance and customer engagement.

"Five9 has been an outstanding collaborator. Together, we've built a repeatable model for bringing cloud contact center capabilities into Microsoft Teams environments," said Ricardo Ordonez, Teams+ Practice Leader at Synoptek. "This award is a testament to our partnership, and we look forward to the work that lies ahead."

About Synoptek

Synoptek is the first IT Managed Experience Provider (MxP™) and is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve their customer experiences, application ecosystems and infrastructures. As a Managed Experience Provider (MxP), Synoptek delivers AI-enabled automation, strategic modernization, and experience-led outcomes across four core service pillars--Cloud and Agile Infrastructure, Business Applications and Platform Development, Customer and Employee Experience, and Cybersecurity. With growth, ownership, inclusiveness, and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 3,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually.

