Synoptek Renews Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Designation for Eighth Year

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Synoptek, a leading systems integrator and managed service provider, has once again achieved the prestigious Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation – for the eighth consecutive year. This recognition is awarded to a select group of Microsoft partners who exhibit deep expertise, proven customer success, and operational excellence in delivering managed services on Microsoft Azure.

To achieve this designation, Synoptek underwent a rigorous third-party audit authenticating our ability to deliver high-quality cloud services, drive measurable business outcomes, and meet Microsoft's highest standards for cloud governance, security, and operational maturity.

"This recognition underlines Synoptek's commitment to helping clients build resilient, high-performing cloud environments on Azure," said Scott Simard, Practice Director, Infrastructure Performance, Synoptek. "Organizations today require more than just migrating to the cloud --they need strategic guidance, performance optimization, and continuous improvement. Achieving Azure Expert MSP status highlights our ability to deliver secure, scalable, and outcomes-driven Microsoft Azure solutions that align technology investments with business objectives."

As an Azure Expert MSP, Synoptek gains access to exclusive Microsoft resources which are in turn passed on to our clients. These advantages include advanced support, solution accelerators, early access to release features, and the opportunity to co-innovate with Microsoft.

Synoptek has a long-standing history of excellence in managed services, providing comprehensive cloud solutions that span strategy, migration, modernization, optimization, security, and ongoing management. The Azure Expert MSP designation reinforces Synoptek's position as a trusted Microsoft partner, enabling enterprises to confidently navigate complex cloud environments and maximize the value of their Microsoft investments.

About Synoptek

Synoptek is the first global Managed Experience Provider (MxP™), delivering end-to-end IT and digital transformation services that align technology performance with business outcomes. Powered by its aiXops™ platform, Synoptek provides advisory, integration, and AI-activated managed services across four core pillars: Cloud & Agile Infrastructure, Business Applications & Platforms, Customer & Employee Experience, and Cybersecurity. With 24/7 global delivery, deep industry expertise, and a holistic strategy-to-operations model, Synoptek helps organizations reduce operational burden, accelerate transformation, and continuously evolve their digital capabilities.

www.synoptek.com

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SOURCE Synoptek

Media Contact: Nandita Nityanandam, Senior Director, Marketing, Synoptek Email: [email protected] | Phone: +91 98259 00363