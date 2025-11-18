Synoptek Sets a New Standard for Managed Services as the First Global Managed Experience Provider (MxP™)

AI-enabled, experience-led delivery cuts IT costs by half and doubles digital velocity -- transforming IT from a cost center into a catalyst for growth.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Synoptek, a global IT and digital transformation services provider, today unveiled its distinct identity as a Managed Experience Provider (MxP™) -- reflecting a new era of AI-enabled, experience-led services designed to help organizations use technology as a source of agility, innovation, and growth.

In today's business landscape, IT is no longer simply a support function--it's a strategic driver of competitiveness. Synoptek's MxP approach reimagines the managed services model around intelligent automation, proactive modernization, and experience-based outcomes, helping organizations align technology performance directly with business impact.

"The role of IT has fundamentally changed," said Salil Godika, Chief Executive Officer at Synoptek. "As a Managed Experience Provider, we're helping our clients move beyond uptime to outcomes--combining AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and experience-level insights to deliver measurable value across every layer of technology."

Experience-Led, AI-Powered, Outcome-Focused

Unlike conventional Managed Service Providers (MSPs) focused on maintenance and SLAs, Synoptek's MxP model integrates Experience Level Agreements (XLAs), AI-powered operations, and continuous optimization across four core service pillars:

Cloud & Agile Infrastructure

Business Applications & Platform Development

Customer & Employee Experience

Cybersecurity

At the heart of the framework is Synoptek aiXops™, the company's proprietary intelligence platform that combines Agentic AI, ITIL best practices, and insights from thousands of IT transformation projects. aiXops™ enables predictive analytics, self-healing systems, and unified visibility across infrastructure, applications, and experiences--helping IT leaders anticipate and prevent issues before they impact users or operations.

Proven Business Impact

Organizations leveraging Synoptek's managed experience framework are already achieving measurable results:

Up to 50% reduction in total cost of ownership

2x improvement in digital velocity and innovation throughput

93%+ service levels and 4.9 CSAT scores

1700% increase in revenue

"Our clients want IT that feels invisible--fast, proactive, and personalized," said Miguel Sanchez, Senior Vice President of Consulting & Customer Engagement at Synoptek. "MxP gives them exactly that: a unified framework where automation, AI, and experience management work together to accelerate growth and simplify operations."

Leading the Next Evolution of Managed Services

As organizations face the dual pressures of AI disruption and increasing operational complexity, Synoptek's Managed Experience Provider model offers a strategic path forward. By blending managed services, advisory expertise, and intelligent automation, Synoptek empowers companies to achieve continuous transformation--where technology becomes not just reliable, but resilient and revenue-enabling.

