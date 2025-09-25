Synoptek Strengthens Leadership Team with Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer Appointments

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Synoptek, a leading systems integrator and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Syriac Joswin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Kevin Walmsley as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These strategic leadership additions further strengthen Synoptek's executive team as the company accelerates its global growth trajectory.

"Syriac and Kevin bring proven track records of scaling global IT services organizations, driving revenue and financial performance, and leading teams through transformation," said Salil Godika, CEO of Synoptek. "Their leadership will be pivotal as we sharpen our market position and deliver innovative, end-to-end technology services that create exponential value for our clients."

Syriac Joswin, Chief Revenue Officer

Syriac brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience in strategy, growth, and organizational transformation. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams and delivered sustained revenue growth through strategic planning, market expansion, and M&A. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President & Business Head at Movate, managing key portfolios across the U.S., Europe, and India. Earlier, he held leadership roles at LTIMindtree, where he led global business teams in the Communication, Media, and Technology Industry Group.

As CRO of Synoptek, Syriac is responsible for driving growth by shaping the company's overall business strategy, ensuring cross-functional alignment, and leading efforts to strengthen global market presence through both organic and inorganic expansion.

"Synoptek has an incredible reputation for enabling transformation through technology," said Syriac. "I am excited to partner with our teams to build on this momentum and help clients transform their businesses in the AI era."

Kevin Walmsley, Chief Financial Officer

As CFO, Kevin will oversee Synoptek's financial strategy, operations, and planning, ensuring the company's fiscal strength supports long-term growth. He brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience across technology-enabled services, IT consulting, and global managed services. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Motivus LLC, a LATAM-focused AI IT services provider. Previously, he was CFO of Datavail Corporation, and took the company through a successful sale to a major financial sponsor.

"Synoptek is at an exciting inflection point, with strong momentum and tremendous opportunities ahead," said Kevin. "I look forward to strengthening our financial foundation to support sustainable growth."

About Synoptek

Synoptek is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve their customer experiences, application ecosystems and infrastructures. As a systems integrator and managed technology provider, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide, helping them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid tech foundations for their businesses. With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps companies optimize their IT environments and enable innovation through technology. With growth, ownership, inclusiveness and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders.

www.synoptek.com

Media Contact:

Kate Jones

Vice President of Marketing, Synoptek

Email: [email protected] | Phone: 303.842.7954

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781920/Synoptek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Synoptek