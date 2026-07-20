Synoptek's work with Great Parks of Hamilton County has earned two Silver Awards at the US Customer Experience (CX) Awards 2026.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Synoptek, a leading systems integrator and managed service provider, has been named winner of the Best Business Change & Transformation and Best Digital CX categories at the US Customer Experience Awards 2026 (USCXA 26), held on July 14, online.

Synoptek Named Best Business Change & Transformation and Best Digital CX Winner at the US Customer Experience Awards 2026

The award recognizes Synoptek's work on the Great Parks of Hamilton County project with a Silver in two categories – Best Business Change & Transformation and Best Digital CX. The winner was selected from a competitive field of finalists judged by an independent panel of customer experience leaders, practitioners, and industry experts.

"This recognition speaks to a bigger shift in how we approach digital transformation, putting the customer's actual experience first and letting that shape every technical decision," said Mark Emery, Senior Director, Digital Customer Experience at Synoptek. "The work with Great Parks is a good example of what that looks like in practice."

Guests trying to reserve a campsite, buy tickets, or find a program at Great Parks of Hamilton County were up against a patchwork of disconnected web, mobile, POS, and ticketing systems that were never built to work together or for mobile. Synoptek's Digital Customer Experience team led a ground-up modernization, starting with discovery and journey mapping before building a unified, mobile-first platform on Xperience by Kentico to bring content, commerce, and future integrations under one roof.

The result: faster search and navigation, fewer siloed systems, and a shift from a static informational site to a flexible platform built to scale alongside Great Parks' golf, camping, ticketing, and education programs.

"Winning Silver not once but twice - in Best Business Change & Transformation and Best Digital CX - shows real depth and consistency in Synoptek's approach to customer experience. It's one thing to deliver a standout project in a single category; it's another to demonstrate that same calibre of thinking across two distinct disciplines. That's a genuine credit to the whole team. Congratulations to everyone at Synoptek from all of us at USCXA 26." - Danilo Kusmuk, Awards Consultant, US Customer Experience Awards 2026.

ABOUT USCXA 26

The US Customer Experience Awards celebrates and champions organizations and individuals raising the bar for customer experience across the United States. Now in its 12th year, USCXA recognizes excellence across categories spanning CX strategy, innovation, technology, and team performance, judged by an independent panel of industry experts. For more information, visit usacxa.com.

ABOUT AWARDS INTERNATIONAL

Awards International is a global producer of business awards programs and events, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating excellence across industries. Its portfolio spans customer experience, employee experience, sustainability, and ESG recognition programs worldwide. For more information, visit awardsinternational.com.

ABOUT SYNOPTEK

Synoptek is the first global Managed Experience Provider (MxP™), delivering end-to-end IT and digital transformation services that align technology performance with business outcomes. Powered by its aiXops™ platform, Synoptek provides advisory, integration, and AI-activated managed services across four core pillars: Cloud & Agile Infrastructure, Business Applications & Platforms, Customer & Employee Experience, and Cybersecurity. With 24/7 global delivery, deep industry expertise, and a holistic strategy-to-operations model, Synoptek helps organizations reduce operational burden, accelerate transformation, and continuously evolve their digital capabilities. synoptek.com

SOURCE Synoptek

MEDIA CONTACT: Nandita Nityanandam, Senior Director, Marketing, Synoptek, Email: [email protected], Phone: +919825900363