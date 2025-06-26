Synopsys Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Advancing Analog In-Memory Computing

Synopsys recognized for its comprehensive AI-driven EDA suite and cloud-enabled design environment accelerating analog in-memory computing development—a next-gen solution enabling advanced AI chips

SAN ANTONIO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Synopsys, a global leader in silicon to systems design solutions has been awarded the 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the analog in-memory computing segment for its outstanding product innovation, strategy execution, and customer-centric enablement. This recognition reflects Synopsys' leadership advancing analog in-memory computing (AIMC) design in a unified analog and mixed-signal development environment that supports next-generation, energy-efficient AI computing systems.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Award to companies demonstrating outstanding strategy development and implementation, driving measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. Synopsys earned this recognition for providing engineers with tools that address analog complexity, significantly reducing design time and boosting productivity for AIMC-based system-on-chip (SoC) architectures.

"Synopsys delivers a comprehensive and integrated suite of technologies that significantly lowers the barrier for developing analog in-memory compute systems, particularly for startups and innovators in AI hardware," said Jabez Mendelson, research manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Their unique combination of AI-enhanced tools, simulation performance, and cloud-native delivery exemplifies technology leadership and customer-focused innovation."

"Synopsys is committed to helping customers address their compounding design complexities and unlock new levels of innovation at the edge and in the cloud," said Sanjay Bali, senior vice president of Strategy and Product Management at Synopsys. "This recognition underscores our focus on delivering industry-leading, AI-powered EDA solutions that tame the complexities of analog design migration, supercharge productivity, and speed up the creation of high-performance AI chips."

Synopsys' Recognized Analog Design Solutions

Trusted by startups, leading design houses, and semiconductor foundries, Synopsys' analog solutions drive next-generation innovation through a comprehensive and integrated suite of technologies. Synopsys analog design suite solutions recognized, include:

Synopsys PrimeSim™, the industry's fastest GPU-accelerated SPICE simulator, delivers advanced ML-based High-Sigma Monte Carlo analysis and library characterization. It achieves up to 15x speed-up using NVIDIA GH200 Superchips and is projected to reach 30x speed-up with the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform, enabling SPICE-level circuit simulation in hours instead of days. PrimeSim's acceleration empowers engineers to innovate faster and improve productivity, driving the development of high-performance AI chips.

the industry's fastest GPU-accelerated SPICE simulator, delivers advanced ML-based High-Sigma Monte Carlo analysis and library characterization. It achieves up to 15x speed-up using NVIDIA GH200 Superchips and is projected to reach 30x speed-up with the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform, enabling SPICE-level circuit simulation in hours instead of days. PrimeSim's acceleration empowers engineers to innovate faster and improve productivity, driving the development of high-performance AI chips. Synopsys Custom Compiler™, paired with the PrimeWave™ Design Environment, provides powerful analog and mixed-signal design capabilities. Together, these tools enable seamless integration, flexible simulation, and reliability analysis, supporting the creation of innovative chip designs.

paired with the PrimeWave™ Design Environment, provides powerful analog and mixed-signal design capabilities. Together, these tools enable seamless integration, flexible simulation, and reliability analysis, supporting the creation of innovative chip designs. Synopsys Cloud, offers instant, browser-based access to the full Synopsys EDA suite, compute infrastructure, and preconfigured flows under a flexible pay-per-use model. Synopsys Cloud has helped customers increase their time to results by 40% on average in addition to driving development improvements.

"Circuit simulation is an essential workload in semiconductor design and is extremely compute-intensive. Accelerating Synopsys PrimeSim with NVIDIA CUDA-X and Grace Blackwell unlocks the design of the next generation of processors that will fuel the AI industrial revolution," said Tim Costa, Sr. Director of CUDA-X and CAE, NVIDIA.

The breadth of Synopsys' analog design portfolio delivers unmatched capabilities, including Synopsys ASO.ai™, AI-driven layout-aware optimization for rapid analog IP migration across process nodes, a robust mixed-signal flow with real-time view swapping enabling 5X to 10X faster verification, circuit simulation with hybrid timing delivering multifold acceleration in high-bandwidth memory timing verification, and Synopsys NanoTime offering exhaustive transistor-level static timing analysis.

"As design complexity escalates at advanced process nodes, our collaboration with Synopsys plays a pivotal role in helping customers overcome these challenges," said Hyung-Ock Kim, vice president and head of the Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. "By combining Samsung Foundry's most advanced technologies with Synopsys' AI-powered circuit optimization and GPU-accelerated tools like Synopsys ASO.ai and PrimeSim, respectively, we are delivering breakthrough performance and efficiency that accelerate time-to-market for next-generation semiconductor designs."

To learn more about Synopsys' analog solutions, visit: https://www.synopsys.com/articles/ai-powered-analog-design.html. Frost & Sullivan's 2025 "Technology Innovation Leader" recognition for Synopsys can be viewed in full online at https://www.synopsys.com/implementation-and-signoff/custom-design-platform/award-frost-sullivan.html.

